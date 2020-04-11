PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center announces that the next self-led activity is the “Touring the Towering Trees,” which begins today at the Lillibridge Property.

This second self-led activity is a natural history and tree-identification walk through many acres of old-growth forest. Participants learn fun facts about some of the largest and most grand trees at Lillibridge.

The tour begins at the Lillibridge kiosk, where a map of the route is available. Officials said tree bark rubbings is an activity that will be available for participants, who are asked to bring paper and crayons for the project.

To do a tree rubbing, peel the paper off of a crayon, place a thin piece of paper against the tree bark and gently rub the side of the crayon on the bark until the pattern shows through. When finished, note the differences in bark patterns between the trees.

Pfeiffer officials ask participants to share their artwork and let them know how they enjoyed the visit by sending emails to naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.

Officials said this activity and others will be available from sunup to sundown for participation to enjoy at their leisure. All activities will begin at the kiosk of the property mentioned in the activity. The activities will be “hands free” to avoid contact concerns. Instructions or anything needed to participate in the activity will be posted so they can be read without handling and cell phones can be used to take pictures of lists or maps when needed.

Activities will be available as long as the grounds are allowed to stay open and provided that participants stay current with and follow all rules put into place to keep all involved healthy.

This includes physical distancing, minimal group sizes and no crowding.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)