NEW YORK (TNS) — Former Gov. George Pataki is criticizing the current governor of New York and calling for an investigation into nursing home deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pataki told The New York Post that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “handling of the nursing homes has been a disaster” that may have caused “thousands” of unnecessary deaths. Nearly 20,000 people have died in U.S. nursing homes and long-term care facilities; more than a fifth have occurred in New York state, according to the Associated Press, including at least seven facilities with more than 40 deaths.

Pataki, who served as governor from 1995 to 2006, told the Post that the state Health Department should never have issued an edict requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, when sick and elderly people are most at risk from COVID-19.

Nursing homes across the state were required to isolate residents who tested positive; provide protective gear and temperature checks for staff members; and notify all residents and their families within 24 hours if any resident tests positive or dies from coronavirus. But Pataki argued that facilities didn’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients.

Pataki, a Republican, said that Cuomo, a Democrat, should have ordered infected nursing home patients to be sent to temporary field hospitals, such as the Javits Center in New York City and the USNS Comfort hospital ship. Hundreds of beds went unused and the Comfort has since left NYC.

“I know Andrew Cuomo is one of the most popular politicians in America today. He has his briefings that are calm and informative,” Pataki told Fox News. “But when you look at the job that he is not doing when it comes to nursing homes, those beds should have been used to put the most vulnerable in those facilities ... What happened in New York, in my mind, is a disgrace.”

Cuomo said last month that nursing homes must report the actions they have taken to comply with state Health Department and federal directives on coronavirus. Any facilities violating orders will be investigated, with penalties of up to $10,000 per violation or potentially losing their operating licenses.

But Pataki says an independent investigation is needed.

“In the nursing homes, where the weakest of the aged [and] the most vulnerable were put together, [they] were required to take corona positive patients. It is an incomprehensible policy, and I think someone should look into it,” he told Fox News.

Cuomo also faced criticism for previously saying “it’s not our job” to provide masks and gowns to nursing homes, which the state regulates but are largely private owned.

“It is the executive’s job,” Pataki told the Post.