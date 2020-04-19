HARRISBURG, Pa. — The unparalleled decision a month ago to close the state-owned stores that sell nearly all of Pennsylvania's liquor and much of its wine prompted some people to drive across state lines to stock up, risking a misdemeanor charge.

Although Ohio, West Virginia and Delaware have cracked down, vehicles with Pennsylvania tags continue to crowd liquor store parking lots in New York, New Jersey and Maryland border towns amid continuing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf began closing businesses in March, and the Liquor Control Board, after consulting with him, soon shut down its retail outlets. Many liquor cabinets are running low and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's pivot to online sales has been, for most, an exercise in frustration in a state of nearly 13 million people.

“Most people don’t have a large store of liquor in their house. For one thing, it’s expensive,” said alcohol writer Lew Bryson, of Langhorne. “I think people are running out of their daily drink, and that's putting the pressure on.”

A couple weeks after the outlets closed, the liquor board restarted its meager online sales system, ramping up this past week by bringing back some workers to fill boxes for home delivery. Before the pandemic, the state liquor board did about 180,000 daily transactions, but as workers began returning, it had only been able to fill more than 4,000 online orders a day.

On Saturday, the board announced 175 of the nearly 600 stores will begin taking orders by phone starting Monday for curbside service, with each customer limited to six bottles.

The month of relative sobriety has reinvigorated the perpetual debate over the state's Depression-era liquor store system. Pennsylvania has about six liquor stores — compared to 20 for typical control states — for every 100,000 adults, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. States without government control systems have about 35 stores per 100,000 adults.

“I think without intending to, the governor just reopened the privatization discussion,” said state Rep. Jeff Pyle, an Armstrong County Republican who chairs the House Liquor Control Committee.

He said people are angry.

“They walk up to that store, they see all those bottles and they want to know why they can’t have them,” Pyle said.

The liquor board is an independent agency, but its three members include Wolf's former chief of staff, Mary Isenhour, and former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Holden, whom Wolf elevated as chair.

“You can say this is on (the) PLCB, but let’s not debate who’s driving the boat. This is Wolf’s show,” Pyle said.

David Ozgo, an economist with the Distilled Spirits Council, said Pennsylvania has options that would help it get much more revenue coming in.

“You don’t have to open all your stores. Try opening half of them,” Ozgo said. “Then you can use those other employees to make sure things stay clean, and monitor people as they come into the stores.”

Liquor system spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell said the sharp drop in cash flow has been an issue, but the board is in no immediate danger of running out of money.

“We’re exploring options for additional revenue generation and pursuing conversations with the Wolf Administration, Treasury and legislative leadership to ensure operations may continue through the ongoing public health crisis,” she said.

INCREASE IN DEATHS

Coronavirus-associated deaths are now up to 1,112 in Pennsylvania, state health officials said Sunday, adding 276 new deaths because electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the commonwealth's health secretary, said the updated numbers are part of the department's efforts to reconcile data provided by hospitals, health care systems, county and municipal health departments and long-term care living facilities with the department's own records of births and deaths.

“The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight," Levine said, adding later that 148 of them occurred during the last week.

There have been at least 1,200 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total above 32,200, Levine said.

Levine emphasized that the department was basing decisions on trends in the data indicating the effectiveness of social distancing and other mitigation efforts ordered by the governor.

“Our trends are showing that Pennsylvanians' sacrifice to stay at home is working," Levine said.

Out of the total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing homes or personal care facilities, the department said. There were 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19 and 479 cases among employees at 368 facilities in 35 counties, officials said.