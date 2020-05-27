OLEAN — Fireworks for the Fourth of July have become the latest casualty of COVID-19.

Major venues across the region have canceled the annual tradition of lighting up the night sky to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

The Olean Professional Firefighters Association, which puts on the annual fireworks display completely through donations from the community, called off the 2020 display last week in a Facebook post.

“After careful consideration the Firefighters Union has made the difficult decision to cancel the Fourth of July celebration. We join other communities in the area in making this choice for the safety of our residents, frontline workers and visitors the priority during this unprecedented time.”

On Tuesday, Dan Gonska, co-president of the fireworks show and a city firefighter, said the risk of passing the disease among the crowds at the stadium and in popular viewing areas

“It’s all COVID-19 — it’s not donation-related,” he said.

The association is preparing a full statement, Gonska said, and will be sharing information later in the week on the 2021 fireworks.

Historically, funding raised at Bradner Stadium during the show provides the bulk of funds for the following year’s display. In addition, the association works with an outside fireworks display company to handle the show — meaning a decision had to be made earlier in the year, before Memorial Day. The shows typically cost north of $20,000, with a large percentage going into insurance, not fireworks themselves.

Other large fireworks displays in the region have also been canceled. The annual Red Suspender Weekend and Fourth of July fireworks in Galeton, Pa., were canceled in April. The Ellicottville Championship Rodeo for July 2-5, with several nights of fireworks, was also canceled. Events in East Aurora and West Seneca in Erie County have also been axed.

Major cities nationwide like Baltimore and Nashville have cancelled their displays. However, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in April that the Big Apple’s display would remain for the time being despite canceling all events for May and June.

Any local event organizers who have canceled similar events are encouraged to email news@oleantimesherald.com.

