When Olean nurse Kristin Simon arrived at a hospital in the New York City borough of Queens a week and a half ago, she was shocked by what she saw.

Simon, an RN who travels to work sites for Medical Solutions, a national healthcare staffing company, said she didn’t expect to see the multitude of patients — sickened by the virus that causes COVID-19 — at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital.

Simon, 40, and her husband, Ike, have three adult-age children, Kristiana, Icar and Korryn, who live in Olean. She decided to take the four-week assignment because of the need in New York City, which has been the hardest hit region by the pandemic.

She admitted her decision to travel to Queens took a “little bit of convincing” for her family, who had seen her work previously in health care in Elmira and Syracuse, as well as at Olean General Hospital.

“I think once I told them that if we were having an issue in our area, I would hope somebody would come and help us, what could they say to that?” Simon said in a phone interview from Queens. “I figured that I really did become a nurse to make a difference.”

As for her initial introduction to her temporary workplace, she said, “It was quite the culture shock at first.”

Simon noted that because of the staggering reality of her experience, she feels it is important to share her story to impress upon others how the virus can impact a city.

“I was that nurse, prior to coming out here, not taking it seriously (because) we deal with the flu all the time,” she said. “I was saying the flu is worse, we have a vaccine and people are dying all the time (from influenza). Then I came out here.”

She realized the terrible reality of COVID-19 in NYC.

More than 15,000 people have died in the city’s five boroughs. Queens has the most confirmed cases of any borough, though the Bronx has the most positive cases per 100,000 people. There were 42,637 confirmed cases and 3,915 reported deaths in Queens as of earlier this week.

The St. John’s emergency department, Simon said, is designed to treat approximately 30 patients.

“They were housing about 80 to 130 at a time,” she said of her first encounter with the hospital. “The stretchers were so close together that we couldn’t get in between them. We had to pull them out to do any care for our patients.”

She recalled caring for seven patients her first night at work, with three of those later intubated and placed on ventilators.

“That was typical for each nurse, almost half of their patients were intubated,” she said.

Various therapies, including the administering of the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, along with the antibiotic zithromax and a blood thinner, as the virus is believed to cause clotting, were administered to a number of patients.

While the treatments helped some, Simon said, many were older, many from nursing homes, and the illness had progressed to a critical state where intubation was needed.

Simon said the hospital has seen a decrease in patient admissions this week.

“I’ve already seen a difference since I’ve been out here,” she said. “When I first got here it was pretty rough. Each shift has gotten easier and easier, but the majority of people had COVID.”

Simon has received an outpouring of support and encouragement from others when it was learned she planned to help in New York City. She believes those who deserve recognition, however, are the nurses who have worked at St. John’s from the outset of the NYC outbreak.

“A week to two prior to my coming out here, during the actual apex, (the nurses) had 15 patients apiece and more than half were critical ICU patients,” she said. “They were treating people in the waiting rooms — I mean, these poor nurses, I have no idea how they’re still standing and mentally intact.”

She said that even with personal protective equipment (PPE), a number of nurses became ill in the difficult work environment. This is the reason so many traveling nurses, such as herself, were hired on.

Simon said she uses precautions with her own PPE and hygiene by completely removing all of her work clothing after each shift, throwing it in a separate hamper and showering.

A longtime friend of Simon, Elizabeth VanCamp, who is also a nurse in Olean, said she admires her friend’s courage.

“It’s a very selfless act of Kristin to go out there — she didn’t even have a second thought,” VanCamp said. “She was kind and generous enough to give up time with her family, to accept a nursing assignment” in Queens.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)