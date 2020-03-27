OLEAN — The city of Olean is closing its doors to walk-in traffic and has declared its playgrounds off-limits to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, Mayor Bill Aiello reported that starting Monday, the Olean Municipal Building will no longer be open for walk-in service.

“I was told that we have a confirmed case in the county,” he told the Times Herald, referring to a report by the Cattaraugus County Health Department that a 33-year-old woman in the town of Otto has tested positive for COVID-19. “We must maintain social distance; the hospitals are gearing up.”

The city was one of the few area governments to still have open office hours — severely stripped-down from normal, however. Until Monday, city hall was open for four hours a day, with only the city clerk’s office open for face-to-face business without calling ahead for an appointment.

Aiello noted that some visitors to the clerk’s office were not following social distance guidelines — congregating with one another for discussions or standing closer than six feet away from each other — which also led to the decision.

Now, appointments must be made for any non-employee to enter the building.

The city is still accepting payments for services like water bills. The large white city business-only drop box on the Lincoln Square side of the building is open for payment drop-offs. Other opportunities to make payments due to the city include online at www.cityofolean.org or by calling the City Clerk’s office with a credit card or ACH bank draft. Receipts, if desired, can be mailed.

In addition, those residents seeking information on marriage licenses and death certificates may also call the clerk’s office at 376-5604.

Common Council meetings have also been closed to the general public after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency order setting aside sections of the state Open Meeting Law during the coronavirus pandemic.

The playground closures — marked by caution tape at the playgrounds in the city’s 16 parks — may be a hard pill to swallow as the weather gets warmer, Aiello said, but it is needed.

“I’ve been getting different inquiries about children using the playground equipment, are we sanitizing it,” Aiello said.

The decision is based on it being better to temporarily close the swingsets, slides and jungle gyms — before they become a potential vector for disease — than to pay city employees to clean playground equipment multiple times per day when the workforce is already diminished and other work needs to be done.

New York state has closed all playgrounds at state parks, and discussions are being held on whether to close such facilities across New York City.

The mayor added, however, that residents can still use some city facilities.

“The parks are still open, people can come and walk — we encourage people to social distance,” Aiello said. “But it’s hard to keep children distant — let’s face it, kids want to play.”

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)