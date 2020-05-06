OLEAN — Kathy Boyd of Allegany hadn’t seen her mother at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center since mid-March when it closed to visitors due to coronavirus concerns.

Until Tuesday.

Kathy and her husband, Bill Boyd made a reservation for a 10-minute chat with her mother, Dorothy Kelly, at a new visiting window the nursing home operated by Cattaraugus County opened on Monday.

They showed up, masked up along with other visitors, at the appointed time outside the large window at a side entrance to the nursing home reserved for the visits Monday through Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

The outside area includes a bench facing the window and a covering from the wind or rain. Visitors are able to communicate by telephone.

“It was nice,” Kathy said afterward. “It was really nice so I could check on her. This is great.”

Before, they Skyped occasionally and spoke often by telephone.

Kelly Patrone of Olean enjoyed a window visit with her mother, Gladys Bush. Patrone’s daughter, Joyce Kibler, came along. There is a limit of two individuals at the window at one time.

Patrone had Skyped with her mother on the computer the Pines had set up to try to keep families communicating with loved ones in the nursing home.

“She had gotten the hang of it,” Patrone said of her mother. The face-to-face at the window “is a wonderful visit,” she added.

Justin Diehl of Olean signed up for time to have a window visit with his wife, Rita. “I call her every day. I think this window visit is a fine arrangement. It’s kind of like high school. You pound on the window to see your girlfriend.”

Olean Pines administrator Tammy Reynolds said residents, family and staff like the window visits. “Everyone’s very excited,” she said Tuesday. “It’s nice to be in touch for a little while.”

A similar window visit program is available at the Machias Pines. The hours are the same. Reynolds said the program started out slow and plans are to expand the hours soon.

Visitors who would like to schedule a visit in Olean, call 373-1910; in Machias, call 353-8516.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)