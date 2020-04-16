OLEAN — Over the past few weeks, Michelle La Voie has received comments and praise from Olean Public Library’s patrons for the work the staff has done to maintain a strong community presence through e-services.

LaVoie, director of the Olean library on North Second Street, said much of the credit should go to her staff who have amped up online services following the shutdown of the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to plan it in a rush,” La Voie said of the e-services. “But I was so happy that the staff was so excited about this. I wasn’t sure how it would all work, so we had a virtual meeting about putting everything online and they were just chomping at the bit.

“I think a lot of our (staff) love to work with technology, too, so it was an opportunity to try out some new things,” La Voie remarked. “We’re really hoping we’re able to make those connections now.”

Some of the changes the staff implemented has been the ordering of a number of extra ebooks to support patrons who are now borrowing everything online.

“We have also pinned tutorials for using e-reader apps to download e-books onto our Facebook page and website,” she said, explaining this lets people find the tutorials easily.

“We are answering patron questions coming into our general email accounts, as well as those being posted to our Facebook page,” La Voie continued. “Those are answered daily. Many of the questions relate to needing help accessing ebooks, library card registration and renewals. “We are able to accommodate all of those requests quickly.”

The library can also offer some of its e-resources remotely, that only had been accessible inside the library, thanks to vendors who have allowed temporary open access.

“This includes the Foundation Directory Online database, which nonprofits can use to research grants, the Ancestry database, and the Bookpage subscription, which contains a lot of reviews of new books,” she stated.

The availability of the library’s WiFi service outside of the library is also attracting residents to the facility in their cars.

“We see people in cars or just sitting alone outside of the library using it,” La Voie said of the service.

As for the senior patrons and others who do not have the Internet at home, unfortunately, there is not much the library can do for them, at present.

“We cannot send physical materials out to them due to restrictions on non-essential staffing and due to the danger of materials possibly infecting someone,” La Voie explained. “The best advice we could have is for people to drive or get a ride to a place with internet access, including outside of the library, download their ebooks, which they can then take home with them loaded on their devices.

La Voie did note, however, that a surprisingly large number of senior patrons have e-readers and download e-materials remotely.

“Also, some of our most popular online programs so far have been our LEGO Challenges, Farming/Gardening Podcast, and our Night Owls reading posts on Facebook,” she commented. “Children’s story times and crafts are also doing pretty well.”

La Voie said creative programs have been posted online to help people engage in enjoyable activities. In addition, the library has posted a number of community and government resources that are meant to help people during the pandemic and economic crisis.

La Voie noted there are a number of “grateful comments” posted on the library’s social media pages that applaud the staff for remaining visible and available to the patrons.

‘I love the library and am pretty lost without you guys … much love,” said one patron.

Another patron stated, “You have been very helpful … and it’s great to know i don’t have to go without reading anything new ... no wonder this community loves you guys so much.”