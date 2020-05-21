OLEAN — Starting today, area residents who wish to get a COVID-19 antibodies test will be able to do so with a doctor’s prescription.

The antibodies tests will be available at Olean General Hospital, Bradford Regional Medical Center and other Upper Allegheny Health System laboratory testing offices in Cattaraugus, Allegany and McKean counties.

Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 cases stayed at 51 for a second day. There were 45 under quarantine at the end of the day Wednesday. There were 13 active cases and 36 have recovered. There have been 2,533 people tested and 2,154 tests came back negative.

The antibodies test will let individuals know whether they have had the coronavirus and developed COVID-19 antibodies, according to Dr. William Mills, Upper Allegheny chief medical officer. Antibody testing requires a blood draw and patients must have a primary care provider prescription to receive a test.

No appointment is necessary. Patients need to simply come to OGH, BRMC or one of their laboratory draw locations during normal business hours.

“Giving community members the opportunity to obtain antibody testing will help determine how prevalent the disease is in our community, slow the spread of infection and help keep people safe,” Mills said.

“Offering community-wide antibody testing will continue to help provide important information about who has had COVID-19,” said Jeff Zewe, Upper Allegheny Health System president and CEO.

“From a public health standpoint, that’s important. Previously, we had made the test available to all our employees and area businesses,” he added. “Now we are pleased to offer antibody testing to the community at large.

“We are doing all that we can to expand testing and ensuring access in the community for anyone who wants or needs to get tested.”

Results will be available through their health provider’s patient portal. Testing locations include: