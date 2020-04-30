OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center began offering antibody testing for COVID-19 to all of its employees on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County’s number of positive COVID-19 tests held steady at 36 again on Wednesday. Twenty-four people have recovered.

The number of people tested in the county rose by 53 to 918, with 766 tests returned as negative, said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director.

Twenty-nine of the cases have been on the eastern side of the county and seven in the western part of the county.

There are currently 163 in mandatory quarantine and nine active cases.

Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System said, “Our employees are on the front line of battling this pandemic and they are our most valuable asset, showing their dedication and commitment on a daily basis.”

Zewe added: “We are pleased to now be able to offer antibody testing to any employee who wishes to have it.”

Zewe said, “The antibody test is a blood draw which indicates if you had the COVID-19 virus and have developed antibodies against the virus.

“A positive test means you were exposed to COVID-19 at some point in the past and your immune system was robust enough to launch an antibody-forming immune response,” he said.

“Typically, a positive antibody test means that you are immune to the disease, but as this is a novel virus, there is not enough evidence yet to determine whether you can get COVID-19 more than once,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for the hospital system.

“Antibody testing will give us a better understanding of who in the workforce has some immunity to COVID-19. This information will be valuable as we move forward,” Mills said.

“The testing is an additional effort to determine how prevalent the disease is in our communities,” Mills said. “Testing is the key to controlling the spread of this virus on local, state, national and global levels. As we expand testing, we are better able to keep people safe.”

“Both Cattaraugus and McKean counties have seen a relatively low impact from COVID-19,” Zewe said. “With this new testing capability, we are helping to control the spread of the disease.”