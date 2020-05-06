OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center have received a second payment of $6.9 million as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus program.

The $6.9 million follows a previous payment of $3.6 million, which helps offset the costs of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the stimulus payments, Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the hospitals, had reported a projected 2020 loss of $23.5 million as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding is good news and certainly much needed," said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of UAHS. "We are grateful to Congressman Tom Reed and all those who supported this stimulus funding which now totals $10.5 million."

But Zewe stressed that while the funding is deeply appreciated, "we are still far from out of the woods.”

Rick Braun, senior vice president and chief financial officer with UAHS, said the latest round of stimulus funding reduces projected losses for 2020 to $13 million.

"We still have a huge financial mountain to climb and will continue to appeal to our government leaders to identify additional funding," he said.

Last week, Zewe and Braun voiced serious concerns about UAHS’ finances as a direct result of the negative financial impact of the pandemic, citing lost revenues and higher expenses.

The loss of business due to the cancellation of elective surgeries, taking services offline and a drop of between 50% and 80% in patient activity across OGH and BRMC put the hospitals, like all rural hospitals, in a precarious financial position.

UAHS previous reported that March and April losses for UAHS totaled nearly $10 million. In April, UAHS said it was asking for voluntary furloughs from among the staff at the two hospitals, while senior executives, directors and managers would all take pay reductions.

The two hospitals were given the go-ahead to resume elective surgeries late last month.