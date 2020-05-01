OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center expect to lose $23.5 million this year due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

“Upper Allegheny Health System management has serious concerns about its finances as a direct result of the negative financial impact of the COVID 19 pandemic,” Jeff Zewe, president and CEO, said Friday. Upper Allegheny oversees the two hospitals and is affiliated with Kaleida Health.

“The COVID-19 crisis has triggered lost revenues and higher expenses, resulting in a projected loss of $23.5 million for 2020 for the system,” Zewe said.

“The loss of business due to cancellation of elective surgeries, taking services off line and a drop of between 50% and 80% in patient activity across OGH and BRMC has put us, like all rural hospitals, in a precarious financial position,” he said

Of $50 billion available to hospitals across the country under the CARES Act to assist in managing through the pandemic, Upper Allegheny has received approximately $3.6 million in grants against its $23.5 million projected loss.

“Unfortunately it is not nearly enough,” Zewe said.

Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 testing has gone over the 1,000 mark after a slow start.

The number of individuals testing positive remained at 37 for a second day Friday, according to Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

There remain 11 active cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Only two of the cases are hospitalized. One is a county resident in a Buffalo-area nursing home. Twenty-four people have recovered from COVID-19.

There have been 1,006 coronavirus tests in the county and 890 negative results. There are 123 people currently in quarantine. Nurses check those in quarantine daily — and anyone else under quarantine in their home.

The Southeastern and Northeastern portions of the county have the highest number of positive COVID-19 test results, 16 and 13 respectively. The Northwest part of the county has five and the Southeast, three.

At Olean General and Bradford Regional, “March losses totaled $3 million and April’s projected loss is $6.5 million,” said Rick Braun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, UAHS.

“Although the last 10 days have indicated a slight uptick in patient activity, the financial outlook for both hospitals is not good as a result of the pandemic,” said Braun.

“In addition, there are incremental costs of more than $500,000 in April alone associated with preparing for and managing the pandemic and anticipated surge. This includes purchasing equipment and PPE to expand our inpatient capabilities at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center for the safety of our staff and patients,” Braun said.

Braun explained that to enable the hospitals’ facilities to remain open, the federal government has also provided a loan against future Medicare services but with contingencies attached.

“This $21.5 million loan will have to be repaid over a 12-month period starting in September 2020. Clearly this doesn’t work,” Braun said.

“UAHS cannot support this level of repayment and it is doubtful many hospitals could.” Braun said, “It is critical that more grant funding be secured out of CARES Act funding, which is still to be distributed and/or developed through future legislation,”

Zewe said, “We need our government officials to support our efforts through additional grant funding that recognizes the fragility of rural hospitals across the nation and our inability to absorb these losses.

“Hospitals have stepped up and done everything necessary to protect the public,” Zewe said. “Now it is time for the government to step up and protect the hospitals.”