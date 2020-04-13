OLEAN — Coronavirus-related safety plans in place, the REAP Olean Farmer’s Market is gearing up for a May 2 season opener.

Mark Schindlbeck, president of REAP, said that the market will open for its full season on May 2. The market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Halloween, even in poor weather.

“We’re looking forward to getting out there,” he said. “Customers definitely like the farmer’s markets — I think it has to do with the outside atmosphere.”

The season will be the first full run at the Lincoln Square site in Lincoln Park — a $1.25 million construction project completed last August.

The year 2019 not only saw the market move, but also opened up the Saturdays before Thanksgiving and Christmas for special holiday markets, which were a success officials hope to repeat this year.

“We were hoping to do an Easter market, but the virus put the kibosh on it,” he said, adding REAP hopes to put on Thanksgiving and Christmas sales again this year.

THE COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes for the beginning of the season, but the market will still provide fresh food to customers.

Farmers markets were specifically identified as essential businesses under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on Pause executive order.

“One of the nice things about being farmers is we can work from home,” Schindlbeck said, but added that changes will be coming to the market this year until the order is lifted.

Talking with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, as well as other farmer’s markets across the state, Schindlbeck said changes — from what kind of vendors to how to handle produce — will be made to keep shoppers and sellers safe.

The biggest change will be in what vendors are allowed.

“We’ve had to hold back on some of the craft vendors,” he said, adding the state has barred non-essential businesses from selling at the markets. “As soon as they decide we can have the crafters back, we’ll have the crafters back.”

Horticulture is not considered an essential business, so flower sellers will be staying home for the most part, Schindlbeck said, but he noted Stayer’s Greenhouse of Allegany will be selling food producing plants, which have been declared essential.

“People still want to grow their tomatoes, zucchini and peppers,” Schindlbeck said, noting those plants can be sold at the market.

Schindlbeck said around a dozen vendors are expected at the first market.

However, more vendors are still being sought, especially for after the restrictions are listed. For those interested in applying, private message the farmer’s market Facebook page.

And if you go, move through quickly.

“They want people to come on in, buy their things, and move out,” he said, with little loitering allowed. Officials may also have to limit the number of visitors in the structure at any one time, allocate more space between vendors and mark the floor temporarily to ensure safe social distancing.

“What the other stores are doing, basically, we’ll be doing,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get this out of the way soon.”

In addition, customers will need to keep their hands to themselves for the time being.

“The customers won’t be able to handle the produce,” Schindlbeck said, adding the customer will point to the produce they want and conduct the transaction. “We’ll bag it up and everything.”