OLEAN — Another 30 days of emergency were declared in the city on Tuesday.

Mayor Bill Aiello said he issued a new declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, now lasting until May 13 unless the crisis ends before then.

“The emergency declaration is an administrative tool for the city to use if necessary, as we continue to navigate the uncharted waters during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Aiello said. “The declaration allows the city to act more quickly if events escalate and allows the city’s businesses some avenues for relief.”

Under state law, such declarations allow local officials to issue orders including curfews, closing places of amusement and assembly; suspend or limit the sale, use or transport of alcohol, firearms, explosives and flammable materials; limit the public in public places; establish emergency shelter; and suspend local laws and regulations.

To date, few of those actions have been necessary, officials report. City officials closed down most nonessential city operations, like the youth and recreation facilities, and playgrounds.

The Common Council continues to meet in person at the Olean Municipal Building, but those meetings have been closed to the public since mid-March. Media representatives have been allowed to attend, and recordings of the meetings have been put online.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in an executive order, set aside provisions of the state’s Open Meeting Law pertaining to public access and in-person quorum requirements as many bodies switch to phone-in or online meetings.

However, the declaration allows for local businesses affected by shutdown to access aid, like federal Small Business Administration loans.

THE CITY WILL receive direct federal aid from the CARES Act, aimed at offsetting potential losses at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, announced Tuesday that $441.27 million in federal funding was allocated by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports across New York.

The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants already planned for fiscal year 2020. Schumer and Gillibrand said the additional funding and elimination of the local share will allow for critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned, despite the current financial impact of COVID-19 on airports.

“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life,” Schumer said in a release.

“Investing in airport safety and infrastructure promotes local economic development in our communities,” Gillibrand said. “New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility. I will always fight for resources that help our communities grow and thrive.”

The airport, owned by the city, is funded primarily through city subsidy and fuel sales, as well as a $17,000 stipend from the county. The airport budget is around $250,000 a year, with an expected $150,000 deficit. The primary users of the airport include private pilots and some business traffic.

In February, the Common Council approved a $340,000 contract for planning the rehabilitation of the runway at the airport, with a local share of about $17,000. The rest is to be funded by the FAA and state Department of Transportation.