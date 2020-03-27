OLEAN — With much misinformation and concern over the virus that causes COVID-19, some residents have asked if the disease will be passed around through tap water.

It’s a common question, said Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring, and the answer is, “No.”

When asked about coronavirus in the water supply, Ring said there is no risk, pointing out federal Environmental Protection Agency guidelines on coronavirus.

“They issued some guidelines very early on in the process,” in response to rumors, Ring said. “It can’t really be transmitted through water.”

“The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies, the EPA reports on its coronavirus website, www.epa.gov/coronavirus. “Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low. Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.”

The EPA noted that coronavirus, which has a soft fat layer as its outer membrane, is easily killed through disinfection by chlorine or iodine systems.

The city’s water treatment plant pulls water in from Olean Creek for treatment. Chemicals are added to allow particulates to settle out, then chlorine is added before being filtered through anthracite coal to improve taste.

After being filtered, fluoride, caustic soda to adjust the pH of the water and more chlorine are added. The water then travels through a clearwell in the plant, allowing the chlorine to have enough time to disinfect the water, before being pumped to homes and businesses.

A similar process is used for water pulled from wells near the Allegheny River.

And if crews were contagious in person, there’s little risk to water users, Ring said. During the course of treatment, crews also don’t typically expose themselves to water heading into the many miles of underground water pipes.

Beyond coronavirus, workers will keep fighting disease in the city as they have for over 100 years — those spread by poorly-treated water and solid waste.

Historically, diseases spread by water and by vermin eating poorly-handled solid waste — two areas under the DPW’s purview — have wreaked havoc on civilization for millenia. Bubonic plague — spread by fleas living on rats — and cholera are prime examples that have killed millions over the past 1,000 years.

Ring credited the city’s employees on the job at the water and wastewater treatment plants for their professional conduct in the face of pandemic.

“Nobody’s really missing a beat,” Ring said. “They all know how important the job is.”

The crews at the water and wastewater plants have been split up in case a worker comes down with coronavirus.

“We’ve split up our crews into two, so there’s no overlap,” Ring said, adding that if one crew sees an illness, the other team will stay home to limit the chance of more workers getting sick. “Those guys would work sick if they have to — they’ll do what they have to do to get the job done.”

Ring also noted that garbage disposal through Casella is unaffected by the governor’s executive orders on essential personnel — and yard waste pickup in April is expected to run as normal.