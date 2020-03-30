OLEAN — Making repairs and spreading mulch, the city Department of Public Works is still hitting the streets to get work done.

Mayor Bill Aiello said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo amended his executive order requiring half of nonessential municipal workers to stay home, adding public works crews to the list of essential personnel with fire, police and water infrastructure plant operators.

This past week, workers spread mulch along North Union Street and conducted other repair work.

“There’s going to be life after coronavirus, and we’re trying to stay ahead of the curve,” Aiello said.

The alternative, the mayor added, would be to send workers home with pay and then have a glut of work to perform after the crisis passes.

Mulching is important, Aiello said, to cut down on future weed growth, which limits visibility for drivers to avoid pedestrians crossing the street. Repair work on city facilities can also be undertaken while maintaining social distancing, he added.

However, the asphalt plants have not opened for the season, limiting efforts by city crews to non-road repair duties.

“As soon as the blacktop plants open, we’ll do some pothole filling, other work,” the mayor said.

City officials have also reported that they do not believe there will be interference with payments from the state for programs like the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities or the Consolidated Streets and Highways Improvement Program.

Other agencies are continuing public works and construction projects, as well.

The state Department of Transportation will keep crews working on projects statewide, according to Region 6 officials on Twitter.

Crews are performing work in various sites around the area, including a partial closure of Route 98 between Great Valley and Farmersville. Work began March 18 with alternate lane closings, and is expected to end in May.

In addition, the DOT reported that state-owned rest areas along Interstates, such as those in Allegany and Friendship along Interstate 86, will remain open around the clock.