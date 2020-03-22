OLEAN — With weeks or even months of uncertainty ahead, city crews are getting ready for the inevitable end of coronavirus woes.

“When this clears up, people are going to want to be getting out like crazy — and we need to be ready,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city Youth and Recreation Department.

With the recreation facilities closed to the public — including the William O. Smith Recreation Center, the John J. Ash Community Center, the St. John’s youth afterschool program and the Bartlett House campus — now is the time to get much-needed work done.

While the seasonal and part-time staff are on furlough, Shewairy said the deputy director of the department and the manager of the rec center are still at work. Staff this week started melting the ice at the rec center and getting it prepped for spring events like the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Home Show, which are currently still on the schedule for April 24-26.

“They’re getting caught up with building maintenance,” Shewairy said. “There’s plenty of things to do.”

New backboards are to be installed at War Vets Park, he said, and building repairs in parks are needed to keep the facilities ready for the break in the pandemic.

But the sudden end of ice skating season, including several special events and games, was a far cry to how the season started.

“We’re going to lose three weeks of the ice season,” he said, adding the rink opened a week earlier than normal — the day after Labor Day — saw higher-than-average revenues from rentals this winter, and had particularly large crowds for the annual 12 Ice Skating Days of Christmas.

“We had over 4,000 people come through the doors those two weeks,” he said. “That’s why it’s there — to be used.”

And the future of any spring programming and events is contingent on how soon the threat of coronavirus passes.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a wait-and-see for now.

“I just hope summer isn’t on the cutting block — I’m still planning for our upcoming summer rec schedule.”

However, there are still opportunities for those who obey social distancing precautions.

“As far as I know, the parks are still open,” Shewairy said, noting that solitary and small family group activities need to be the norm to avoid transmitting disease.

The city has 16 parks spread among six wards, and another in the town of Allegany. In addition, access to the Allegheny River Valley Trail and flood control levees across the city also offer opportunities to walk, run or bike while staying a safe distance from other users.

