BRADFORD, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed an order allowing for the reallocation of critical hospital supplies — like personal protective equipment and ventilators — to areas of the state hit harder by COVID-19.

However, a spokesman for the state Department of Health offered assurances that this is not aimed to loot supplies from rural Pennsylvania to send to urban areas.

“This allows for areas that are being hardest hit to get assisted to whatever level is needed, but if that then turns around and assistance is needed in north central Pennsylvania, other parts of the state that are not being seriously affected at that time will be ready to assist,” said Nate Wardle, press secretary for the department of health.

“It is important to note that at this time, we still have nearly 70% of the ventilators in our health system available for use, and nearly 40% of ICU beds as well.”

At Bradford Regional Medical Center, president and CEO Jeff Zewe said Wolf’s order looks similar to that of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York last week. Cuomo’s order created a firestorm of criticism in Upstate New York, as politicians envisioned the seizing of equipment for downstate.

“We will of course share our data as we learn more,” Zewe said. “But, as in New York, we have not been asked to share equipment of any kind, nor do we expect to send equipment to other areas of the state at this point.”

He continued, “Our prime responsibility is to protect the patients under our care. Rural hospitals such as BRMC operate on a much smaller scale than our metropolitan counterparts and therefore have much less to share. We would expect that, as in New York, the movement of equipment would be much more voluntary than mandated.”

State Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway, said he will be watching to make sure local residents’ needs are met.

“Rural Pennsylvanians deserve to have access to the same outstanding quality of healthcare as residents of every other area of our state,” the senator said.

His remarks were echoed by state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint.

“Our Commonwealth and our nation are facing challenging times, and it is important for all of us to work together and help one another as much as possible,” Causer said. “It is equally important for us to ensure our rural health care facilities — which already have limited resources for treating sick and injured patients — remain prepared to meet the needs of our citizens.”

Wolf indicated his plan is not to confiscate supplies from one area and leave another without; this is another way for the state to make sure everyone receives treatment.

“I’m trying to make sure that we take this scarce set of resources we have and deploy them in the areas we need them most,” the governor said.

Even as Pennsylvania continues to set single-day records for new virus cases, its growth curve appears to be flattening.

The Associated Press reported the Department of Health reported 1,680 new cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 16,000. That was an increase of over 11% from the previous day. Less than a week ago, the state was reporting daily increases of 20%.

The state’s mitigation measures, including the indefinite shuttering of schools and nonessential businesses, have been “successful in terms of flattening the curve,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, calling that “really good news.”

But she and Wolf warned that Pennsylvania has yet to see a peak, and urged residents to continue heeding orders to stay home.

“We do not yet have this virus under control. Now’s not the time to get complacent,” Wolf said.

There were 70 new deaths Wednesday, for a statewide toll of 310.