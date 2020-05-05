ALBANY — The New York State Department of Labor is trying to inform New Yorkers who have applied for unemployment that federal law requires them to submit a certification every week to receive their benefits.

Tens of thousands of people haven't been doing this step once their applications are approved — running their unemployment claim process into a roadblock.

The first step of DOL's campaign was an email sent over the weekend to nearly 90,000 New Yorkers whose unemployment benefit claims are completed, processed and payable — but who had not submitted the weekly certification. This has prevented them from being paid.

Going forward, DOL will regularly send emails informing New Yorkers when they are able to begin certifying and receiving their benefits, Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

After filing for unemployment, in which an individual fills out a questionnaire about work history and other elements, the individual must go back to the site to certify, or "claim," their benefits each week that he or she is unemployed.

Every New Yorker who holds a completed application will receive both an email and a letter from the department with information on how to certify their benefits, Reardon said.

"We know that the end of this process is not having your application approved; it's actually receiving your funds every week," Reardon said.

Typically, the department mails this information to claimants after their applications are completed, but not everyone is getting their letters in a timely fashion because of delivery delays, she said. The information is also on the department website.

To claim your benefits, visit your account at labor.ny.gov/signin and enter your login information. Go to your Unemployment Services page, and click "Claim Weekly Benefits."

To claim your benefits over the phone, call (888) 581-5812 for Unemployment Insurance and (833) 324-0366 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Continuing DOL efforts to help claimants will include:

• Issuing a directive requiring New York-based employers to provide New Yorkers with the information they need to apply for unemployment benefits, including the company's Federal Employer Identification Number.

• Launching a new, streamlined website backed by Google Cloud's infrastructure, which can automatically scale to meet demand and rolling out an updated application that allows New Yorkers to seamlessly apply for either traditional unemployment insurance or the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in one system.

• Undertaking a call-back initiative to call New Yorkers with partially completed applications and obtain the information needed to process their claims. To date, the DOL says it has made more than 670,000 calls.

• Increasing the number of DOL representatives handling calls and processing applications from 400 people working five days a week to up to 3,100 individuals working seven days a week.

• Being among the first states to release the additional $600 weekly payments to unemployed individuals — even before the federal government made funding available.