ALBANY — This June’s Regents exams were canceled Monday as questions continue to swirl about when classes in New York’s schools will be able to begin again.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa announced the cancellations of the tests Monday morning as the board promised to give districts further guidance on Tuesday.

Schools in much of the state closed early last month ins response to the COVID-19 pandemic with students taking classes remotely.

State education officials vowed at the Board of Regents’ April meeting to “undertake a very thoughtful review” of the potential consequences of suspending the exams.

A decision has not been made about Regents exams scheduled for August, Rosa said.

The impact of the cancellation of tests on graduation requirements for high school seniors is unclear.

A growing chorus of voices, including educators and students, had been calling for the cancellation of the tests.

The state’s Department of Education received a waiver last month from the federal government that allowed the suspension of state standardized testing for grades three through eight for the remainder of the school year.

The Board of Regents also adopted emergency regulations to provide more flexibility for educators, students and professionals impacted by the COVID-19 interruptions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception,” Rosa said. “The regulations passed by the Board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation.”

New York schools will remain closed through April 29, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

The state shuttered educational institutions throughout the state in mid-March, part of statewide social distancing measures intended to stem the spread of COVID-19. Previously, an executive order had mandated that the closures last through April 15.