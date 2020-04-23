New York’s two Democratic U.S. senators, the governor — even Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Reed — fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that coronavirus-strapped states consider bankruptcy.

“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier this week during a radio interview. “My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that.”

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, who has funneled $150 billion in state and local aid in the Cares Act to New York, said the funding will help keep critical jobs filled.

“When you talk about funding for state and local governments, it’s not in the abstract,” Schumer said. “It’s what prevents the layoffs across the country of police officers, bus drivers, firefighters, teachers, sanitation workers and in many cases hospital and other health care workers as well.”

Schumer said he is pushing for billions more in state and local aid for New York communities in this week’s emergency legislation.

New York’s Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said McConnell’s comments on hitting the “pause button” on further federal emergency legislation, and that cities and states should declare bankruptcy, “are utterly reprehensible.”

She noted McConnell “eagerly passed billions in tax breaks for wealthy companies and made sure to take care of big companies and the airlines last month, but now he is telling struggling Americans to take their $1,200 check and keep quiet.”

Gillibrand said in the coming weeks she plan’s to work in a bipartisan manner to craft another emergency relief bill to address the multitude of crises the nation faces.

Reed, R-Corning, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, also pushed back against McConnell’s comments. They are co-chairmen of the House Problem Solvers Caucus.

“We strongly disagree with the idea that the federal government can sit by and let our local governments, and the thousands of essential front-line workers, including law enforcement, firefighters, and health care workers, go bankrupt,” they said in a statement Thursday. “New York and New Jersey are the states with the two largest COVID-19 caseloads in the country.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his daily press briefing Thursday, said, “This is one of the really dumb ideas of all time,” of McConnell’s bankruptcy suggestion.

McConnell’s detractors also point out that New York annually sends more than $30 billion in tax revenues to Washington than it gets back, while McConnell’s Kentucky is the fourth-most dependent state on the federal government.

In a recent fiscal year, nearly 40% of the state’s overall budget came from D.C., according to pewtrusts.org.