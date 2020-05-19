MANHASSET (TNS) — Another 105 people died due to the coronavirus in New York on Monday, down from 106 the day before.

That’s down sharply from April 14, when single-day deaths peaked at 800.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus also fell further to 5,860, down from a peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations dropped to 335 on Monday from 373 the day before. The average peaked at more than 2,000 in late March and early April, including several days over 3,000.

The net changes in intubations and hospitalizations were both negative, as they have been for weeks.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that the rise of the virus in the state was more rapid than the decline.

“You can get into trouble quickly with this virus,” he said Tuesday during a press conference in Manhasset on Long Island. “And it takes you a longer time to turn that curve and to turn that infection rate.”

The statewide death toll is now 22,843. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

Single-day deaths have been below 200 for nine days straight.

New York now has 352,845 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,474 new cases.

The improving trends have prompted the state to begin a phased reopening of its economy.

“When someone asks well why did we go through all this pain for two months, three months? Because we saved lives. That’s why,” Cuomo said. “Did it work? You’re darn right it worked. We’ve saved many, many lives.”

MEMORIAL DAY

New York will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people despite statewide lockdown rules, Cuomo said.

Ceremonies marking the Monday holiday with 10 or fewer people will be allowed by the state, but at the discretion of local governments, Cuomo said. Nonessential gatherings have been barred in New York since March, but the governor said honoring the sacrifices of military members is an “important tradition.”

Localities can also stage vehicle parades, which have become more popular during the pandemic.

“This is important to many, many families all across this state,” the governor said at his daily briefing. “It’s important to the veterans that they be recognized, and I think we can do that, and I think we can do it safely.”

A Cuomo aide said the rule applies to traditional activities like wreath layings and that social distance rules will still apply.

ANOTHER REGION CAN BEGIN REOPENING

New York’s Capital Region is ready to begin a phased reopening of its economy, Cuomo said.

The region is training 430 people to trace the contacts of those infected with the new coronavirus and get them tested and isolated if necessary. The minimum number required was 383, Cuomo said.

Getting enough contact tracers was the final requirement the region had to meet to begin reopening.

Once the Capital Region begins its restart, only Long Island, the Mid-Hudson area and New York City will remain shut down. Nonessential businesses in the state first closed in March to help slow the spread of the virus.

Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes, North Country and Southern Tier met the state’s restart benchmarks last week and began reopening on Friday. Cuomo announced Monday that Western New York would begin reopening Tuesday.

The first phase of the state’s restart plan includes companies in construction, manufacturing wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry and fishing and hunting. New York has released detailed guidelines and safety plan templates for phase one businesses.