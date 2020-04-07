ALBANY — High school students who would have taken the June Regents exam — now canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — will not need those exams to graduate, the state announced Tuesday.

The New York State Education Department said, to qualify for the exemptions from the Regents exams, students must meet one of these requirements:

• A student must be enrolled in a course that would have ended in a Regents exam, and have earned a passing grade and credit for that class.

• If the student is in a Regents class but failed to earn the credit by the end of the year, the student must return for summer instruction to make up the failed course and earn the course credit. That student would get a diploma in August.

• If the student was previously enrolled in the class, achieved course credit but needed to take the test for a passing score.

Student transcripts are not to reflect an exam score for any examination for which the student is exempted, NYSED said.

The 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics are rescheduled to 2022, the state said.

“In times of crisis difficult decisions must be made and the Board of Regents knows these are ultimately the right ones for New York’s students,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored.

"These are extraordinary decisions for an unprecedented time, and we thank our school communities for their support and continuing dedication during the statewide school closure.”