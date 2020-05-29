OLEAN — Results of COVID-19 testing of residents at the Cattaraugus County nursing homes in Olean and Machias were all negative.

Meanwhile, a 67th county resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident, a woman in her 80s from the southwest corner of the county, was admitted to WCA Hospital in Jamestown Thursday after complaining of a cough, sore throat and diarrhea.

She was given a rapid test and admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit, according to Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

Tests of all Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers residents who consented to the coronavirus testing came back negative, Watkins said. He did not report a total number of resident tests administered.

County nursing home officials began testing residents for coronavirus after three Machias Pines healthcare workers tested positive last week. It was then disclosed earlier this week that three Olean Pines healthcare workers also tested positive.

Since last week, nursing home employees across the state have been under executive order to be tested for COVID-19. twice a week

On Thursday, one of three residents who tested positive for COVID-19 was described as a female from the northwest part of the county who worked in a nursing home in Cattaraugus County.

Watkins said the woman worked in a Gowanda-area nursing home, not one of the Pines facilities.

Watkins said the 35% of the population who are have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, are “superspreaders, going about their daily tasks feeling healthy and shedding the virus.”

With nursing home visitors barred for the past 10 weeks, the only way for a nursing home resident to contract the coronavirus would be from a nursing home employee — as long as personal protective equipment is available and used.

