OLEAN — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus County on Monday or Tuesday, as the number of residents who have contracted the coronavirus remained at 49.

The 49th resident to receive a positive COVID-19 test was a male from the southeast corner of the county who had a recent travel history to Ohio. He developed a headache, but was otherwise without symptoms, county health officials stated, according to the county Health Department.

The man’s positive test came after he was tested due to upcoming elective surgery.

He was quarantined at home with his family. Contact tracing has already begun.

There are currently 95 residents under mandatory quarantine and three under precautionary quarantine.

There are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,710 tests administered and 1,375 have come back negative. Two residents have died of COVID-19.

Cattaraugus County continues to ramp up coronavirus testing as a drive-thru testing facility opened in the Cattaraugus-Allegany school bus garage off Route 353 in New Albion. It joined a similar drive-thru testing facility at the Allegany-Limestone school bus garage on Maple Street in Allegany.

Reservations are needed, but no prescription is necessary and people do not need to have symptoms. Call the Emergency Operations Center at 938-9191.

No reservations are needed for diagnostic testing at WellNow on Wayne Street. Olean General Hospital is also testing its staff.