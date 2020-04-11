BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has created a Student Emergency Assistance Fund to help its students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Catherine Koverola, president of Pitt-Bradford, notified students of the fund on Thursday. By Friday, the university already had more than 25 requests for assistance. Those requests included money for temporary housing, rent, utilities and internet connection.

The applications also reflected that students are facing difficulties due to loss of work, a reduction in hours at work, low income or parents who are not able to work.

Donors, including 17 faculty and staff members, gave the fund a $5,600 start.

“It is clear that many students are experiencing unexpected and overwhelming financial difficulties related to COVID-19,” Koverola said. “It is difficult or impossible for students to excel in their studies when their basic needs aren’t being met.”

Students facing financial hardships may apply to receive grants up to $600 from the fund. The grants cannot be used to cover standard financial aid, including tuition, fees, health insurance and more. In addition, students must demonstrate financial hardship, experience an unforeseen event and be enrolled as a regular, degree-seeking student.

Students are also required to submit documentation such as a loss of employment, eviction notice, utility shut-off notice, etc.

While the U.S. government will begin sending coronavirus stimulus money to families, many college students will not receive funds. Too old to qualify as dependent children, those who are still claimed as dependents by their families will not receive the $1,200 other adult Americans will.

Additionally, with the United States reporting more than 10% unemployment, students may have family members who have become unemployed or be unable to find a job.

Many families had little financial cushion. Last year, 38% of Pitt-Bradford students came from families whose total family income was less than $50,000 per year.

To help students, the University of Pittsburgh will continue to pay its student employees until the end of the spring semester, despite their inability to work. The university announced its move to online instruction due to the pandemic on March 11.

Those who were living on campus have been given a pro-rated refund for their unused room and board. All but 17 students who could not return home for various reasons are now studying remotely.

Contributions for the fund can be made at www.givetoupb.org (select Student Emergency Assistance Fund) or by mail to Student Emergency Assistance Fund, Office of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, 300 Campus Drive, Bradford, PA 16701.