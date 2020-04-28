OLEAN — When Olean native Kryn McClain and her associates opened the Paragon Behavioral Health Services in early January, they had no idea services such as theirs would become important in aiding people stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McClain, president of Paragon, located in Holiday Park Center, is a licensed professional counselor (LPC) with trauma certification. Her two associates, Kristen Shaffer and Hallie Green, are both licensed mental health counselors.

LPCs are doctoral- and master’s-level mental health service providers trained to work with individuals, families and groups in treating mental, behavioral and emotional problems and disorders.

Paragon, a women-owned business established in 2017, has its primary office in southeastern Pennsylvania and has a community-based autism program.

McClain said she moved back to Olean to be closer to her family and open a local branch.

“We’re still getting some referrals and we’re only on telemedicine right now,” McClain said of the new office. “We just wanted to get the word out that everybody is experiencing some level of anxiety right now, depression or feelings of angst and it’s totally normal to reach out, no matter who you are.”

In addition, McClain said one of their missions is to end the stigma in regard to mental health.

“Right now, we are all experiencing some degree of anxiety, depression, and feelings of uncertainty,” she said. “Therapy doesn’t have to be just for people who are primarily mentally ill, it can really help anybody who wants to talk to someone who is neutral and can help them during this time.”

McClain noted the practice provides other services including couples/marriage counseling and trauma therapy. She also provides LGBT counseling.

“As couples may be experiencing new challenges without the normal benefits of outlets, we are here to help support you through this unprecedented time,” she continued. “We use a non-judgmental approach that is person-centered. We hope the positives that will shine through this pandemic is more empathy for our mental health community.”

Those who don’t feel comfortable calling the office may instead visit the office’s website.

“We do have it set up on the website where people can message us, give us a call or email us directly,” McClain explained. “They don’t have to call the office if they don’t feel comfortable making a phone call.”

In providing her background, McClain said she completed her doctorate at A.T. Still University in healthcare administration. She graduated from Olean High School in 2002 and from St. Bonaventure University graduate school in 2011.

Shaffer graduated from Olean high in 2002 and is a graduate of St. Bonaventure. Green is a St. Bonaventure graduate as well.

“We have a really good, well-rounded curve here, between myself, Kristen and Hallie — we can really help a variety of problems,” she remarked.

On another note, McClain said the new office is in the process of becoming credentialed with private insurance companies in New York state and for now accepts credit card payments, can bill patients or can accept payments through a health savings account. In addition, the office can accept payments from Pennsylvania insurance companies and can provide a sliding scale rate for patients.

“I’ve been getting a lot of Bradford (Pa.) people reaching out to me,” she added.

The office’s website is paragonbhs.com and its phone number is (716) 790-7202.