ALBANY (TNS) — Another 478 people died in New York due to the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the overall death toll to over 14,000.

Sunday was the first time new deaths fell below 500 since April 1.

“That number is still horrifically high,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a press briefing in Albany. “If you’re looking for the optimist’s view, it’s not as bad as it was.”

New deaths topped 700 a day starting on April 6 and largely stayed at that level for over a week, reaching a peak of 799 on April 8. But single-day deaths have been declining for several days now.

They fell below 600 on Friday for the first time since April 5. Just three weeks ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 253 and just a month ago, the statewide death toll was 157.

It has been 51 days since New York saw its first case of the virus. A total of 14,347 people in the state have died in the pandemic.

But the virus’ spread has been slowing steadily. The state has been seeing hopeful trends in hospitalization statistics for an extended period.

The net change in hospitalizations, intubations and the running three-day average of the net change in hospitalizations have all been negative for much of the last week. The numbers indicate more people are leaving hospitals than entering and coming off ventilators than going on.

The net change in intubations has been negative nine out of the last 10 days, including by 32 people on Sunday.

The more positive trends show the state’s efforts to slow the virus are working. They also suggest the state is coming down from the peak of the virus’ effects, but it’s uncertain how long and how steep the descent will be.

It could take two weeks, Cuomo said. It could take a month. Either way, the state’s margin for error is slim, he added.

Cuomo last week extended the closure of schools and nonessential businesses until at least May 15.

All New Yorkers should stay home as much as possible and should only go out for exercise or needed errands like grocery shopping or medical care. Social, religious and other gatherings must be canceled or postponed.

But Cuomo said again today that the state is planning for how to reopen. It’ll be a slow, phased process, but it will happen.

“You don’t need protests to convince anyone in this country that we have to get back to work,” he said.

ELECTIVE SURGERIES

A new policy on elective surgeries at New York hospitals is coming Tuesday, Cuomo said.

The governor had few details, but said the policy will take into account variables including available hospital beds and how hard the coronavirus is hitting a given region. The goal is to strike a balance between letting hospitals get back to work on certain profitable surgeries and staying ready to respond to a potential rise in virus cases.

Hospitals across the state, including those in Syracuse, have been struggling financially since the state ordered the cancellation of elective surgeries in March. Many facilities rely on profitable elective procedures like knee and hip replacements to stay afloat.

All that money-making business stopped last month. Crouse Hospital said earlier in April it was losing $300,000 a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say closures and bankruptcies are possible. Over 1,600 employees have already been furloughed at hospitals in a large Upstate region including Syracuse.

The state ordered the cancellation to free up beds for a presumed influx of coronavirus patients. In Syracuse at least, that influx has yet to arrive. Hospitals in the city have been reporting hundreds of empty beds.

Cuomo has said earlier projections didn’t come to pass because of the actions the state took to slow the spread of the virus.

But he said today doesn’t want hospitals to restart elective surgeries only to suddenly need more beds if the virus resurges.