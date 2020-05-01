ALBANY (TNS) — New deaths due to coronavirus in New York fell again on Wednesday to their lowest level in a month.

Another 306 people in the state died due to the virus on Wednesday. It was fifth day in a row new deaths were below 400 and the lowest single-day total since March 29, when 253 people died.

“An optimist would say the number is on the decline,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during a press briefing in Albany. “A realist would say that’s a tremendous amount of pain and grief for hundreds and hundreds of New Yorkers.”

A total of 18,274 people in New York have now died in the pandemic. A month ago, the statewide death toll was 728. New York has 299,691 confirmed cases of the virus.

While the overall death toll is still rising, the pace has slowed since reaching a peak of 799 new deaths on April 8. New deaths fell below 500 on April 19 and have continued dropping.

Hospitalization trends have been improving since earlier in April. Total hospitalizations due to the virus fell below 12,000 on Wednesday for the first time since late March.

The three-day average of new hospital admissions due to the virus dropped to 933 from 970 the day before. The average has been relatively flat the last few days.

The net changes in intubations and hospitalizations continued running negative, where they’ve been for over two weeks.

Cuomo has said repeatedly that the better news in recent weeks shows the state’s efforts to control the virus are working.

He previously extended the closure of schools and nonessential businesses in the state until at least May 15.

All New Yorkers should stay home as much as possible and should only go out for exercise or needed errands like grocery shopping or medical care. Social, religious and other gatherings must be canceled or postponed.

Cuomo said earlier this week that he’ll extend the shutdown orders for many parts of the state past May 15. Some other regions could begin reopening. He plans to announce a decision on further closures this week.

TRACING CORONAVIRUS

Cuomo offered a first look at the state’s plan for implementing a massive new system to trace the contacts of those who test positive for coronavirus.

The effort will draw employees from state, city and county health departments, Cuomo said today during a press briefing in Albany. Other public employees could be drafted into the effort as well.

Even after that, new workers will need to be hired, trained and deployed.

Cuomo has been saying for weeks that any plan to reopen New York’s economy must involve widespread testing. An “army” of tracers would then work to track down people who were in close contact with positive individuals.

The infected and their contacts will be isolated to slow the spread of the virus further.

”It’s not rocket science to do it on an individual basis,” Cuomo said. “The problem is the scale that we have to do this at.

”That’s why this is so hard.”

Yesterday alone, over 4,600 people tested positive for the virus in New York and the total since the crisis began is over 300,000. The numbers yield an exponential increase in contacts that need tracing, Cuomo said.

The state needs a baseline of 30 tracers for every 100,000 people, plus additional tracers depending on the projected number of cases in a given region. In total, New York will need 6,400 to 17,000 tracers statewide, Cuomo said.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is helping the state design the tracing system. He appeared at Cuomo’s briefing today over video.

The state is working with a staffing organization and the State University and City University of New York to identify potential applicants for the tracing effort. New hires will have to complete an online curriculum that covers epidemics, tracing procedures and privacy and pass a test at the end.

Bloomberg also said the state is working with nonprofit public health group Vital Strategies to develop multiple mobile apps for use in tracing. One app will help tracers find data and information quickly and another will allow the pubic to provide information to health departments.

A third will give people in quarantine access to guidance and services and let them report symptoms, Bloomberg said.

The state is also working on a tracing playbook with a step-by-step approach. That’ll eventually be released publicly so other states and nations can benefit from New York’s experience, Bloomberg said.

The tracing effort will be coordinated with New Jersey and Connecticut, Cuomo added.

“This problem is bigger than any one of us, but it is not bigger than all of us,” he said. “We will do this.”