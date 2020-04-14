OLEAN — The YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ emergency child care services continues to see an increase in enrollment as more healthcare workers are in need of child care.

The YMCA in Olean, Bradford, Pa., and Wellsville provides care to those in vital roles, including employees of hospitals, medical facilities/offices, firefighters, police officers and other essential jobs working directly to support the fight of the coronavirus pandemic.

The YMCA locations are still accepting children into this specialized program as more healthcare personnel are in need of their services.

Child care is being provided during the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Olean and Bradford Ys, as well as the Wellsville Y (school-age child care), the Bradford YMCA Early Learning Center and the Olean YMCA Early Learning Center (preschool child care).

Preregistration is required and the cost varies based on the age of the child and the amount of care needed. Financial assistance is available thanks to the support of many generous donors.

The program is taking extra measures to exercise caution and reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including additional cleaning and sanitizing, monitoring of symptoms with temperature checks upon facility entry and throughout the day, distancing the children and offering activities that don’t require touching of common objects.

“These are unprecedented times, and they’re challenging the way in which we at the YMCA work to strengthen our local communities, as we have for over 135 years,” said Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “We do our best always to help people in our communities during times of crisis. Right now we’re providing emergency child care for health care workers and first responders. This work is the lifeblood of our mission. We are anxiously awaiting the day when this crisis is over and we can help our communities recover."

The YMCA is offering financial assistance to healthcare workers in need as this is an unanticipated expense for many families. Brent Raabe, YMCA director of association advancement, said this is possible through the financial gifts of many individuals, organizations and foundations that have supported the YMCA's COVID-19 initiatives on emergency child care and the Community Shepherding Program.

"With this support we’ve been able to offer more financial support to these families who are struggling to work countless hours and maintain quality care for their children,” Raabe said.

Essential healthcare workers and first responders who need emergency child care are encouraged to call (716) 801-1381 for Olean locations, (814) 368-1610 for Bradford locations and (585) 593-3246 for the Wellsville location.

To support the YMCA’s Emergency Child Care Services or other YMCA COVID-19 response initiatives, contact Sweitzer at barbs@twintiersymca.org, Raabe at brentr@twintiersymca.org or visit https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/child-care-services-for-emergency-personnel or https://www.twintiersymca.org/give-0.