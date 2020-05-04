OLEAN — When COVID-19 was first recognized to be spreading across the county, medical facilities scrambled to find enough personal protection equipment they needed to keep their staff safe.

But Mercy Flight was prepared.

“Operations are going really well,” said Mike Gugliuzza, director of medical operations. “When all this first got started we began to see a trend so we were a step ahead. We began daily screenings early on. … We’re more proactive, or at least on par” with what other facilities are doing.

Mercy Flight administrators decided it was paramount that they do everything they could do to keep their employees safe. They immediately began to formulate response policies for both air and ground operations.

Flight, ground and medical staff began to take their temperatures at the beginning of a typical 24-hour shift, and then again halfway through, which remains standard protocol. Orders for necessary supplies and personal protection equipment were quickly accelerated.

Gugliuzza credits Bill Hockenberry, crew chief at Mercy Flight’s Batavia base and supply coordinator for the three bases, as well as Donna Cox, supply and logistics coordinator, for the early preparation.

“(They) have been tremendous in getting what we need,” Gugliuzza said. “We have a lot of people working on this. Our leadership team is finding creative ways to keep our people protected.”

Their diligence has paid off so far. Only nine staff members across all three cities exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and all results came back negative.

As a whole, Mercy Flight’s call volume is down a little, Gugliuzza said. One reason is that with fewer people on the roads there are few accidents and incidents needing medical attention.

Flight EMT’s in Buffalo and Batavia are now handling some inter-hospital transfers but with no ground crews (ambulances) in Olean, the flight crew is strictly used for helicopter transfers.

Gugliuzza credits their success with the tremendous support of their medical directors. They have been able to hold regular weekly meetings. It has offered them a way to keep the communication lines open to ask questions, receive updates on policies and air any concerns they may have.

Mercy Flight’s newest acquisition is two patient transport isolation pods that Gugliuzza describes as “kind of like an incubator.” It allows for the exchange of air in the helicopters.

“One of the challenges with a helicopter is that it can’t exhaust air from it like you can with an ambulance,” Gugliuzza said.

It not only allows for air to be exchanged, but filters out all impurities and airborne contaminants. A sealed bypass allows for tubing and the medical team has access to the patient through side holes with attached gloves.

The crews are currently training on the equipment for use in Buffalo and Olean bases. Also being tested is a small stand-alone air purifier equipped with a hepa filter that will be added for transports.