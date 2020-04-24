BELMONT — The number of confirmed and recovered cases of COVID-19 remained flat on Thursday, but health officials are concerned about more than just physical health due to the crisis.

Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 32 cases have been confirmed, and 27 of those have now recovered. To date, one resident has died of the disease.

All told, 36 residents are in quarantine or isolation, while 378 others have been released.

But mental health is also a concern, officials said.

“Unfortunately this pandemic has caused a perfect storm for increased suicides throughout the country due to a combination of economic stress, isolation, fear, decrease in community support, and barriers to mental health treatment,” officials posted on Facebook. “We encourage everyone to take 5 minutes each day to reach out and check in with friends and family. If you find anyone that is an immediate risk for hurting themselves please don’t hesitate to call 911.”

Other resources can be reached by phone:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: 888-448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: 585-593-1991

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: 822-273-8255 (Press 1)

Allegany County Department of Health: (585) 268-9250. Officials can also be reached at healthinfo@alleganyco.com or online at www.alleganyco.com.

THOSE WITH chronic health conditions now have another option to get to see a doctor.

Jones Memorial Medical Practices announced Thursday that the service is now offering telehealth appointments, letting patients talk to providers without leaving home.

“We are still seeing patients in the office for acute issues and for obstetrical appointments, but our providers have switched to phone consults and video appointments for those who do not need to be seen in person,” said Michele McMorris, director of operations for the Medical Practices, noting that virtual visits reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19 or other diseases. “I want to stress, however, that if someone does need to be seen in person, we urge them to come to the office.”

However, those with symptoms of COVID-19 – coughing, fever, shortness of breath – are asked to call before coming to the office. The provider will meet you in the parking lot and perform a swab test.

Patients who have a scheduled appointment will be contacted and offered a telehealth visit. After confirming your email address, a follow-up email will be sent with your appointment date and time.

Telehealth appointments are ZOOM meetings so in order to participate with your provider, you must have a strong internet connection and a device such as a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a camera and audio capability.

The follow-up email will also have an internet link and a unique ZOOM meeting ID. About five minutes before your appointment time, click on the link in the email, enter your meeting ID.

Providers will still have access to health information in the office, but it will not be shared on-line, officials said, and noted that telehealth visits are covered by most insurances and are subject to a co-pay.

For more information, contact your provider.

OTHER COUNTIES also updated the public on infections, according to the state Department of Health: