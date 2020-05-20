OLEAN — Area veterans organizations have canceled public occurrences for Memorial Day over the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials hope to still have private services to remember those who died defending the nation.

In Olean, the annual parade has been canceled, Legionnaires reported. Instead, local veterans will participate in a three-volley salute followed by a rendition of “Taps” in Veterans Field in Mount View Cemetery.

“Americans honor the men and women who died while serving in the United State military on Memorial Day,” said retired Army Sgt. William Hilliard with American Legion Post 530. “This year, although we cannot honor them together, I ask that Olean residents to say a prayer for those who have fallen in the line of duty as well as our military brothers and sisters who are currently serving our great nation.”

Other area veterans groups have changed their annual observances, as well.

Portville Legionnaires announced they will not hold the annual parade and public service.

However, the Legion will host a chicken barbecue at noon. Tickets are $10. To pick up, use the access road across from the Portville Liquor store and follow it to the Legion as to limit traffic from backing up on Main Street.

The Hinsdale American Legion Post 250 announced May 6 that all Memorial Day activities have been canceled.

No parade will be held in Allegany, but the American Legion Post Ritual Team will be holding a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Allegany Town Hall. Spectators are urged to practice social distancing. No luncheon will follow this year.

The Sons of the American Legion members have placed flags on the graves of veterans, and the Allegany Legion Riders are planning the annual Remembering the Forgotten cemetery cleanup on Sunday. Every year, the members clean and spruce up older and largely unattended graves in the St. Bonaventure and Allegany cemeteries. Volunteers interested in helping should meet at the Legion parking lot at 9 a.m. with tools and mulch.

No public services or parades will be held in Cuba this Memorial Day.

The Cuba Chamber of Commerce, village and town governments, the Cuba Police Department and local merchants will host sidewalk sales in the business district from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Social distancing and masks are required, and no inside sales unless at an essential business will be allowed.

Parades in Bolivar and Richburg have been canceled.

The Morrison Hayes American Legion Post 702 in Wellsville announced it would not host its annual parade, but will still host a small service.

“While canceling this event is a difficult decision for the American Legion, the event has been canceled in the interest of public health and safety; to prevent large gatherings and maintain social distancing requirements,” officials said via Facebook. “To pay tribute to those brave Americans who laid down their lives to defend our freedoms, officers from Morrison Hayes American Legion Post 702, Frank B. Church VFW Post 2530, and the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495 will lay one wreath in Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Monday.”