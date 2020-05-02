BRADFORD, Pa. — The long-awaited return to some modicum of normalcy will begin next week for the northwest and northcentral parts of Pennsylvania.

During a briefing on Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter counties were included in the 24 that were moving out of the red phase into the yellow phase of partial reopening on May 8.

With that, he said people in those counties must “proceed with caution. The yellow phase says outbreaks are still possible.”

While restrictions will be lessened, many still will be in place. “We’re asking everyone to limit social gatherings. All businesses still need to operate under the guidance that was established … with social distancing and cleaning protocols.”

The governor reminded, “The point is every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread.”

And if cases of COVID-19 spike, “we will have to revert to the red phase again,” Wolf said. “We need everyone to make choices that lead to fewer cases. We know how this virus is transmitted and we know social distancing works.

“Your actions will guide our future,” he said. Neither he nor Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine would give a timeline on when the yellow restrictions might be lifted to go green, nor when other counties might be moved into the yellow phase.

“The virus determines the timeline,” Levine said.

She outlined a few of the steps the health department is taking in the yellow counties, including contact tracing and expanding testing.

“Contact tracing … is an established public health protocol that the Department of Health uses in every outbreak,” she explained. Community health nurses investigate where an infected person has been, who they have been in close contact with and where the virus may have come from. Levine said the state will be adding additional staff if necessary to assist. ... Increased testing capacity is also a critical aspect ensuring that testing is available for all symptomatic individuals.”

Shane Oschman, consultant to the Bradford Chamber of Commerce, indicated positive feelings and plans in place for the county’s status change and resulting effects on local businesses.

“On behalf of the Chamber, we are excited to see our local businesses be able to reopen,” he said. “The most important thing is to maintain proper distancing and follow the procedures and guidelines set forth by the governor.”

Oschman explained the chamber has been very proactive during this period of shutdown, sharing information with members via the Chamber website and Facebook and sending information via e-blasts.

He also noted that information will be forthcoming in regard to a webinar to help businesses be fully informed prior to the change in status Friday.

Local officials and business owners both shared perspective on the coming status change.

Smethport Mayor Wayne Foltz said he believes the state and county are going in a positive direction, taking safe steps and not just jumping in.

“Construction is resuming as of today, but the yellow phase will allow stores like pharmacies to allow customers in, if they choose as a business to take that step now,” he said. “Our pharmacy provides shopping options other than medicine and medical supplies.

“Hopefully the local retailers will have more foot traffic with restrictions being eased. We have had good public support for our food businesses, but hopefully those restrictions start to ease soon as well.”

Child care facilities are listed as able to reopen as the county moves to phase yellow. However, for one local child care institution, the move will not lead to significant change.

“We were considered an essential childcare so we remained open during the entire time,” Rachael Hawk of Learn Love Laugh Child Care said. “Our biggest hardship was encouraging our younger children to wear face masks, but we were able to do planned activities that helped the children in our group social distance.

“We are excited to see the children we have been missing for the past few weeks, and can’t wait to reunite with all of our kids and families!” she continued.