OLEAN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency supplemental SNAP benefit will be received by households not already receiving the maximum, according to the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services.

This action is part of a provision set forth by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and the Families First Corona Virus Response Act of 2020.

Households currently not receiving the maximum benefit will receive the emergency supplemental SNAP benefit to increase their current benefit amount to the maximum amount for their household size.

New York State OTDA will issue the emergency supplemental benefits to all SNAP households not already receiving the maximum benefit for the months of March and April.

Households who already received the maximum benefit amount for their household size in March 2020 and April 2020 are not eligible for this supplement.

The maximum household SNAP allotments follow: One, $194; two, $355; three, $509; four; $768; five, $921; six, $1,018; seven; $1,164. Add $146 for each additional family member.

Supplements will be automatically issued and available on SNAP’s EBT cards. Recipients do not have to apply for or contact the Social Services office about these supplements.

This is a one-time payment. Recipients will receive their regular SNAP benefit amount beginning in May.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has called on Amazon and Walmart to eliminate delivery fees and minimum order requirements for customers using SNAP benefits.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Gillibrand urged removal of “undue financial burden for SNAP recipients, so all Americans can afford groceries and receive them safely.”