Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the governor’s designee to oversee the reopening of the Western New York region amidst the coronavirus pandemic, spent some time in Cattaraugus County over the weekend.

Hochul, who is following a deliberate approach to Western New York’s phased reopening, emphasized a regional approach to recreation and tourism with a visit to Gowanda restaurants and hiking in Zoar Valley.

The lieutenant governor speaks regularly with officials from the five Western New York counties via video conference, press secretary Matt Janiszewski said Tuesday.

“She continues to advocate strongly for the rural counties of Western New York,” he said.

Hochul has told the county leaders that the Western New York region has to meet the state’s guidelines for reopening sectors of the economy — by region.

While most Southern Tier counties meet guidelines that include declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but without widespread testing, reopening too soon risks another spike in infections.

Some leaders and business owners in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties chafe at being tied to Erie and Niagara counties in regard to measuring COVID-19 infection levels for the region. Some believe that Cattaraugus County should be more free to begin the process reopening its economy than Erie County.

In coordination with her county outreach, Hochul will also facilitate a standing “control group,” with representatives from each of the counties and state and local health care experts and hospital leaders, to oversee the reopening and act in real time to make adjustments as needed, Janiszewski said.

He said the lieutenant governor enjoyed a takeout order of rice pudding from the Olympia Restaurant in Gowanda before a hike at the nearby Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and posted photos and video on Twitter.

In a radio interview with WBFO Tuesday, Hochul said she understands the desire to reopen, but she spoke of “a few more months of adhering to social distancing and wearing masks.

Hochul said she did not foresee travel restrictions this summer, but said venues like concerts and fairs will have to operate differently.

Movement of large numbers of people from one region to another, however, can make it difficult for some communities to protect themselves.

“There are a lot of things to do (outdoors) in your region like hiking in Zoar Valley and we have wonderful state parks to visit and hike,” Hochul said.

“We have to get through a challenging summer,” the lieutenant governor said.

If social distancing, hand washing, masks and indoor modifications to protect employees and customers are successful, things can be better in the fall.

“(Hochul) is working with businesses to develop protocols to protect workers and the public when businesses reopen,” Janiszewski said.