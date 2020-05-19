BELMONT — COVID-19 appears to be slowing down across the region.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases remained level at 43 — with no new cases reported in eight days. Meanwhile, 34 patients have recovered — one additional reported overnight. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 624 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 37 remain separated — down from 48 on Friday, but up from 28 on Monday.

Western New York is in Phase 1 of four for business reopening. For business reopening questions and information, visit the New York Forward website at forward.ny.gov or the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

Phase 1 businesses include essential services, as well as nonessential construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, select retail for curbside pickup only, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries.

Any business in these categories will need to follow the procedures that New York state has established. The businesses must have plans to protect employees and consumers, making the physical work space safer, and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.

County officials also urged residents to continue practicing social distancing in order to limit the further spread of the disease.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: