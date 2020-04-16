OLEAN — Area companies continue to adapt to coronavirus, with one store making changes after employees came down with the illness reporting no additional cases.

On Tuesday, Ried’s Food Barn grocery store owner David Ried reported that three non-customer service employees had tested positive for coronavirus and were experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.

“We are very encouraged by the outpouring of the warm wishes, prayers and good thoughts for our three afflicted employees who are recuperating at home,” Ried said on Wednesday.

While one employee had been out on an unrelated sick leave, five employees had been in contact with the other two who tested positive, Ried said, but those additional employees have tested negative and may return to work immediately.

Several of the workers were involved with the hot foods, he added, and those services — which had been taken offline while the workers were away — will begin in the next day or two.

Ried noted that the situation is likely to happen again in the region before the crisis is over.

“We recognize that, among the hundreds of grocery workers in Cattaraugus County, we were likely not the only ones affected,” he said.

While other grocery stores have not reported cases, other service providers in the city have. Olean General Hospital reported on Friday that one employee was diagnosed with the disease. The Olean Times Herald reported in late March that one employee was diagnosed with the disease, resulting in isolation for several other employees until negative test results were received.

The Times Herald office remains closed to the public, but staff continue to work in and out of the building.

Ried’s, like other stores in the area, has made changes to operations. On Tuesday, the store announced it was installing plexiglass shields at checkout counters, a step also taken by other area grocery stores including Aldi and Walmart.

And on Wednesday, an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo came into effect requiring all employees dealing directly with the public to wear face masks.