OLEAN — While Cattaraugus County’s number of positive cases of COVID-19 held steady Tuesday, an increase in testing is expected to bring more positive results.

“I’m not sure where we are on the upward part of the bell curve,” Watkins said. “We are three weeks to a month behind New York City. I’m expecting more positives very soon.”

There are 26 confirmed cases in the county, while there are three patients being treated for the coronavirus at Olean General Hospital — two in a medical/surgical suite and one in the intensive care unit.

Two more patients are under investigation, a hospital spokesman said.

Seven individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are listed in total recovery, Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, told the Olean Times Herald.

There was a spike of 11 cases over the weekend. A total of 425 residents have now been tested and 365 negative results returned. There were 155 people in mandatory quarantine on Tuesday.

Half of the 26 COVID-19 cases are from the southeast part of the county and four involve health care workers, including one at Olean General and one at the Pines Nursing Home in Olean.

The county health department set up a drive-through testing station Monday at the Allegany-Limestone Central School District bus garage on Maple Street. The site will be in use for the remainder of this week, Watkins said.

Until this week, the testing has been done outside the County Office Building in Olean. Fifteen were tested on Monday and Tuesday and 20 are scheduled to be tested today.

The testing station is open only to those persons who have a prescription from the health department. Some physicians have asked for tests for patients with COVID-19 symptoms — Watkins said he wished he could do many times the amount of testing that is available.

Contact tracing is driving most of the coronavirus testing, Watkins said. No COVID-19 cases have been detected in any nursing homes, although the healthcare worker at the Pines tested positive and two residents were being tested.

“If it is not essential to travel, stay home and bunker yourself down,” Watkins said. “We have community-wide spread of COVID-19. You should assume everyone is positive. Use a mask when you go out — especially to the store or pharmacy. Practice social distancing. It is the only tool in the arsenal we have.”

The McKean County (Pa.) Department of Health reports four positive COVID-19 cases, said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for Upper Allegheny Health Systems, which oversees OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

“The lack of testing kits throughout the U.S. continues to be an issue and, therefore, the lack of confirmed cases probably isn’t a true measure of COVID-19 activity in our communities,” Mills said. “Therefore, it is important for our patients and residents to practice social distancing, stay home, and practice good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health Systems, said both hospitals “continue to be prepared for a potential surge in patients.” Inpatient, emergency department and physician network volumes remain well below normal operating volumes, he said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, both hospitals’ environmental services teams have “gone above and beyond in helping to protect staff and patients,” Zewe said.

“In addition to performing additional critical disinfecting of all high-touch surfaces throughout the entire hospitals, OGH and BRMC have an extra weapon for killing the virus,” Zewe said.

He was referring to the Clorox Healthcare Optimum-UV System. Introduced four years ago at both hospitals, these 6-foot-tall, germ-killing “robots” use ultraviolet light to neutralize persistent infection-causing pathogens from patient rooms.

They are now being used to fight COVID-19.

“We’ve increased the cleaning frequency of high-touch surfaces and run both robots around the clock to disinfect all isolation rooms, patient rooms, restrooms, break rooms and many other areas of the hospital to keep patients safe,” said Branden Balkovic, director of environmental services at OGH.

“Our staff has risen to the occasion and embraced the challenges that this pandemic has presented,” he said. “The entire team is committed to protecting all patients, co-workers and community members from COVID-19.”

OGH conducted a COVID-19 exercise at the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center recently to prepare for a potential surge in patients.

Also participating were Dr. Brian Walters, medical director of Cattaraugus County EMS; Chris Baker, director of Cattaraugus County Emergency Services; Robert Kuhn, coordinator of Cattaraugus County EMS; as Trans AM and the Olean City Fire Department personnel.

Mills also spoke of upcoming antibody tests.

“There are many labs out there working on these antibody tests, because if you get tested and are IgG positive, you have been exposed to the disease and either recovered or had a very mild illness and are now immune,” he said. “That’s important because, if you are immune, you could actually go outside without a mask and not get sick if you were exposed to this virus.”

Hospital officials again acknowledged the community “has shown our hospitals a lot of love and kindness” through the pandemic. Groups are making homemade face masks and donating personal protective equipment, while food has been delivered from area restaurants for staffers and local companies are producing face shields on 3-D printers.

Foundations at both hospitals have established COVID-19 Response Funds.

“Donations will be used to directly support our front line staff as we face this pandemic,” Zewe said. “Funds raised will stay with each respective hospital.”

For more information, or to make a donation, contact the BH Foundation, (814) 362-3200, www.brmc.com/foundation or the OGH Foundation at 375-7445 or www.ogh.org/foundation.

The hospitals are also accepting PPE donations for hospital use, which can be delivered at the main entrances between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.