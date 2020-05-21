OLEAN — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and volunteers at the Loaves & Fishes Southern Tier Food Pantry have noticed an increase in the numbers of people seeking help.

Because of this, the pantry at 753 Prospect Drive, like many others in the area, is in need of extra donations and supplies.

Director Linda Shafer said the pantry, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, provides curbside delivery to a rising number of recipients.

“We’ve gotten more people, we’ve seen new people, and families with kids … it’s hard on everybody,” Shafer said. “We meet them right outdoors at the doorway … we’ve got things all pre-made down here” in packed food boxes set-up in the basement pantry of Hillside Wesleyan Church.

Shafer said volunteer David Griffis takes information on the recipients for the pantry’s records, but no one who needs help is turned away. She said the pantry receives food from the Western New York Food Bank, but is still in need of some items.

“We can always use canned corn and pasta sauce, even if it’s (bottled or canned) that’s good,” she said. “We could also use a little more of the sweets here, you never have enough, but I won’t complain about what we get.”

Other items that would be appreciated are jellies and soups, as well as milk, eggs and cheese.

“If somebody wants to give us cake mixes, we can use that, too,” Shafer added.

Also needed are hand sanitizers, hand soap and personal hygiene items such as shampoo and toothpaste, among others.

“I’m hoping to find a source where we can get the little bottles (of hand sanitizer) so we can put one in everybody’s box of food,” she concluded.

Shafer said donations are always appreciated and should be dropped off at the pantry during the hours of operation on Wednesdays.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Loaves & Fishes, 753 Prospect Ave., Olean, NY 14760. For more information, call the pantry at 373-6800.