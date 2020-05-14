OLEAN — It will be a longer wait before music returns to Lincoln Park.

City officials said Wednesday that the summer concert series in the park, which draws upward of 300 attendees a week, will not open this month as originally expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all need these concerts more now than ever — but it needs to be safe,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department. “We were going to start the concerts on May 21 — we decided to postpone the first four weeks.

“We’ll just have to see where we are — we’ll see where we are in mid-June.”

Officials stressed that the postponement is not a cancellation, unlike the thousands of concerts axed due to the pandemic. Concerts from small gatherings at local bars to large festivals like Coachella have been canceled, as have the touring acts of virtually all major rock, pop, rap and country artists — upward of $5 billion in lost ticket sales is expected, according to industry analysts.

So far, none of the individual performances have been scrapped. Several ideas — including possibly a Facebook Live or other streamed concert to hold the public over until in-person performances return — may be considered.

“That’s definitely a possibility — right now, everything is on the table,” Shewairy said, adding that the public and performers are interested in not losing any shows. Upon return to live music, “we may have two concerts a week instead of one.”

And what the concerts will look like in-person could also be up in the air.

“It’s based on guidance from the governor,” Shewairy said, adding there is a chance that social distancing measures may need to be put in place “not just for the crowd, but for the performers.”

Historically, the series has run from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but Shewairy said high demand has led to the season being lengthened.

“We went from 12 to 17 to 19,” Shewairy said, noting that he hopes to expand the series to 20 a year in 2021. “In two years, we almost doubled the number of concerts.”

The recreation department also saw its longest-planned ice skating season end weeks early in March due to the pandemic.