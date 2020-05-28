Unemployment rates spiked locally in April to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Labor made the announcement that — as expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and New York State on Pause executive order.

In Cattaraugus County, the rate was reported at 17.5%, up from 6.6% in March. The March figure was compiled before the state shut down many businesses due to the pandemic.

The April rate is the highest since 1990, when the state began its current recordkeeping. The last peak was 12%, in January and February 1992.

The number of employed dropped from 32,400 in March to 29,200 in April, while the number of unemployed rose from 2,200 to 2,600.

The figures are not seasonally-adjusted.

In Allegany County, the rate was reported at 13.1%, up from 6.3% in March. The number of employed dropped from 18,700 in March to 17,000 in April, while the number of unemployed rose from 1,300 to 2,600.

The figures, calculated through surveys by the state in the middle of the month, are typically reported on the fourth Tuesday of the following month — or in the case of weeks with Monday holidays, on that Wednesday.

Better news should be on the way, however.

The region entered Phase 1 of reopening on May 19, allowing nonessential manufacturing, construction, wholesale and other businesses to reopen and bring workers back onto payrolls. The region is currently on track to begin Phase 2 on Tuesday. Phase 2 includes reopening nonessential stores to in-person shopping, as well as services like barber shops and nail salons. All reopening businesses must have prepared disease control plans to minimize the possibility of infections for staff and customers.

If COVID-19 cases remain low, it could lead to Phase 3 — the reopening of dine-in restaurant services — on June 16, and Phase 4 — recreation and entertainment venues — by the end of June.

FIGURES ACROSS the state were equally bleak.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 15%, up from 4.2% the month before. The number of employed fell from 9.03 million to 7.69 million, while the number of unemployed spiked from 400,800 to 1.36 million.

New York City saw an unemployment rate of 14.6%, while the rest of the state saw a rate of 15.3%. The Western New York region saw a rate of 18.6%, up from 5.2% the month before.

The county with the lowest rate was Tompkins County, with 10.1%. The county with the highest unemployment rate was Niagara County, at 21.9% — the only county to break 20% in the state.

The highest unemployment rate by Census metropolitan area was reported in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, at 19.2%. The lowest, 10.1%, was reported in the Ithaca area.

Of the 10 regions in the state, only one — New York City — has not met the requirements to reopen for Phase 1. State officials report that the share of available hospital beds is two percentage points away, while there have not been enough contact tracers hired equal to 30 per 100,000 residents yet — around 2,500 contact tracers.