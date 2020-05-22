BELMONT — Only three active cases of COVID-19 were on record as of Friday in Allegany County.

The county Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases remained flat at 44 — with just one new case reported in almost two weeks. Meanwhile, 41 patients have recovered, with four new recoveries reported Friday. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 630 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 22 remain separated — down from 25 on Thursday.

Western New York is in Phase 1 of four for business reopening. For business reopening questions and information, visit the New York Forward website at forward.ny.gov or the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

IN NEIGHBORING STEUBEN COUNTY, numbers show that the majority of the county’s infections and deaths from the disease occurred at nursing homes.

Officials reported that 31 of 41 deaths occurred in three nursing homes — Hornell Gardens and Elderwood in Hornell; and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility in Bath. Of the deaths, 21 were reportedly living in the Hornell nursing homes, while 10 were living in Bath.

According to a conference call held Friday, Darlene Smith, public health director, reported 255 cases in the county, with 174 recoveries. There are also 116 people in isolation or quarantine.

Of those still ill, 22 are in nursing homes and nine are in hospitals.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:

Chautauqua County: Five new cases were reported, with 63 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.