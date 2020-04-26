HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials say more than 1,500 deaths in Pennsylvania are now associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The state health department on Sunday also reported an additional 1,116 positive cases to bring the statewide total above 41,000 in all 67 counties. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, officials said.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

BUSINESS FUNDING

The state says 160 companies in 43 Pennsylvania counties are getting help from a second round of state loan funding to help firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development says the companies have received a total of $13.5 million in loans as part of the COVID19 Working Capital Access Program.

More than $23 million total has been awarded so far to businesses such as restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms, salons and spas, officials said.

Officials said the loans will help businesses quickly access capital to address critical needs while they follow shutdown and closure orders from the state.

MILITARY AIRCRAFT FLYOVER

A joint flyover by Air Force and Navy aircraft has been announced over three states next week to honor essential workers and first responders dealing with the coronavirus pandemic — but officials are cautioning people against traveling to view it.

Philadelphia officials said the U.S. Air Force and Navy announced a joint flyover Tuesday of New York City; Newark and Trenton in New Jersey; and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Officials said the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds demonstration squadrons will honor frontline COVID-19 essential workers and responders with formation flights.

But military officials emphasize that residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines.

Philadelphia officials said people should refrain from traveling to landmarks or hospitals or gathering in large groups to view the flyover. The city expects that the Blue Angels will release their specific route on Monday.