Five weeks after the first Cattaraugus County resident was confirmed positive for COVID-19, the number of positive tests inched up to 29 on Friday.

No deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county as of Friday.

The number of people tested has grown slowly due to a limited supply of test kits.

Those tested for coronavirus in this county grew to 515 on Friday. Of those, 445 are negative. There were 236 reported in mandatory quarantine by the Health Department, down from 253 on Thursday.

In Allegany County, there have been 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from the 29 reported Thursday. There were 57 people in quarantine/isolation on Friday.

Eight more Erie County residents have died from COVID-19, the county reported Friday, increasing the county’s death toll to 115 as of Friday night. The Erie County Department of Health reported the total number of confirmed cases in the county was 2,023.

The latest positive in Cattaraugus County is a man from the northeast part of the county, which has nine cases. The southwest corner of the county has the most cases, 14. There have been two cases in the southwest corner and four in the northwest.

With no significant travel history, the man developed a fever, dry cough, fatigue and loss of taste, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.

The man contacted his medical provider who tested him for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The result of his test late Thursday indicated that he was positive for COVID-19.

“The patient is resting at home, and now under quarantine with his family,” Watkins said. “He and his family will be assessed for any medical support that we can provide and we will monitor their symptoms closely.”

Watkins said, “The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.”

He said, “We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk.

“If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people,” Watkins said.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experience fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider,” he said. People should avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.” Also:

n If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

n Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

n Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

n Stay home if you are sick (at least 24 hours after fever ends.)

Contact the Health Department with questions or concerns at (716) 373-8050 Cattco.org.

