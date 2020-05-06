MANHASSET (TNS) — A new survey of 113 hospitals in New York found that the vast majority of new patients admitted due to coronavirus were coming from their own homes.

The survey took place over three days and resulted in survey responses on 1,269 patients. It found 66% of new admissions were people who had been at home before getting sick enough to be hospitalized.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the result "shocking." He said it's difficult to target such a wide universe of people with new tactics to control the virus.

"This is a surprise," he said Wednesday during a press briefing in Manhasset on Long Island. "Overwhelmingly, these people were at home."

There had been speculation that perhaps large numbers of new cases were developing among essential workers or that people were catching the virus on subways and buses, Cuomo said.

But the hospital survey found just 4% of new patients regularly took public transportation. And 83% of the new cases came among people either retired or unemployed, not essential workers.

A total of 18% of new virus patients came from nursing homes.

The survey also found 73% of the new patients were age 51 or older. And 86% remain in either New York City, Long Island or Rockland and Westchester counties.

A total of 96% of the newly hospitalized had a health condition that made them more susceptible to a serious case of the virus.

Cuomo said last week the state planned to gather more information from hospitals in an attempt to better understand the continuing stream of new cases. While the three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus has been declining for several weeks now, the drop has been slow.

Cuomo has said the number remains too high.

The average was 601 on Tuesday. At its peak in April, the figure was over 2,000 for multiple days, including two days over 3,000.

The trends in the survey all reinforce the need for New Yorkers to take responsibility for themselves, Cuomo said. We should all be wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and keeping our distance from people who are especially vulnerable to the virus, including older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.

"Much of this comes down to what you do to protect yourself," Cuomo said. "Everything is closed down. Government has done everything it could. Society has done everything it could. Now it's up to you. It’s really about personal behavior.”

NY DEATHS CONTINUE TO FALL

Another 232 people died due to coronavirus in New York on Tuesday, even as improvements in hospitalization statistics continued.

Tuesday was the sixth day in a row new deaths were below 300, although they rose slightly from 230 on Monday. The statewide death toll is now 19,877. It was less than 1,000 in late March.

The deaths continue to be an “unimaginable and painful reality that we have to deal with,” Cuomo said.

Less than a month ago, on April 8, single-day deaths reached their peak of 799. They’ve been dropping steadily since then.

New deaths fell below 500 on April 19, below 400 on April 25 and below 300 on Thursday for the first time in weeks.

New York has 321,192 confirmed cases of the virus.

The hospitalization statistics the state tracks have been improving for several weeks now.

Net changes in intubations and hospitalizations were both negative again, as they have been for well over two weeks now. It means more people are leaving hospitals than getting admitted and fewer people are on ventilators.

Total hospitalizations fell to 9,179, down from 9,600 on Monday. Its peak was over 18,000 for multiple days straight last month.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was down to 601. The average spent days over 2,000 at its peak in April, including two days over 3,000.

NEW TECHNOLOGY

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will lead a new commission to help “reimagine” how New York uses technology in multiple areas, Cuomo said.

Cuomo has been saying for weeks he wants to use the coronavirus pandemic as a chance to make big changes and improvements in schools, health care, transportation and more. Schmidt, who joined Cuomo’s daily press briefing over video, said his group will work first on issues including telehealth, remote learning and broadband.

It's an opportunity for the state to come out of the pandemic stronger, Schmidt said.

Cuomo also said today that Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling will lead an effort to improve New York's health system. Northwell is a major hospital group in the state.

Cuomo previously announced other reimagining efforts.

They include a partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to rethink education. And former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is helping the state design a new system to trace the contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus.