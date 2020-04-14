ALBANY (TNS) — In November 2016, after New York’s health system cut thousands of hospital beds in search of cost savings and efficiencies over the prior decade, policy experts warned of disproportionate harm to marginalized patients.

A key lighting rod was the Commission on Health Care Facilities in the 21st Century, also known as the Berger Commission, a governmental effort that contributed to hospital closures and a 20% reduction in beds statewide.

“The patients at these hospitals that are being closed tend to be uninsured, tend to be racial and ethnic minorities, maybe undocumented,” said Elisabeth Benjamin, the Community Service Society health policy expert.

Speaking at a prominent panel discussion at the time, she asked, “How are those patients’ needs going to be met?”

Her question, it seems, has been answered.

The novel coronavirus has devastated communities of color, infecting and killing black and Hispanic people at an alarming rate as authorities have scrambled to plug gaping holes in New York’s medical infrastructure.

“We’re watching a pandemic-induced disaster because we weren’t ready,” Benjamin said.

New evidence of the systemic failures is revealed almost daily as New York’s coronavirus death toll mounts, surpassing 7,000 last week.

Nurses and doctors have detailed dire personal protective gear shortages. Hospitals leaders warned of counterproductive competition over lifesaving medical equipment. Authorities have scrambled to create thousands of new hospital beds, effectively replacing those lost during years of downsizing.

Since 2003, New York has seen 41 hospitals closed statewide, including 18 in New York City alone, Benjamin said, adding the COVID-19 outbreak has exposed the depth of the resulting health care inequity.

“That is what has created this perfect storm of not enough hospital capacity and really proliferating the misery and death in vulnerable communities,” she said.

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, attributed the coronavirus medical crisis to a mix of complex economic, medical and political factors, spanning from the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s to the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and beyond.

“What we’re seeing is the consequences of decades of American under-investment in public and human service needs,” said Gottfried, the Assembly Health Committee chair since 1987.

Indeed, COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has proven its deadliest among low-income minority communities with poorer health linked to insufficient access to medical care, according to state data and health experts.

Black people, for instance, accounted for 17% of coronavirus deaths in New York, excluding New York City, but only 9% of the population.

It is part of a national trend, with some states faring even worse than New York. In Michigan, African Americans account for 14% of the state’s population but 33% of COVID-19 cases and 40% of deaths.

“There are people dying of COVID-19 who probably would live if they could easily get early health care, and for a huge chunk of the American population there are significant economic obstacles, apart from psychological ones, for getting early medical attention,” Gottfried said.

WHY NY LACKED HOSPITAL BEDSOn March 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the race to create nearly 90,000 new hospital beds to treat patients infected with COVID-19.

“I’m speaking to hotel owners about taking over their hotels to put patients in. I will turn this state upside down to get the number of beds we need,” Cuomo said.

Since then, however, social-distancing measures have slowed the virus’s spread, lowering the demand for more hospital beds.

Yet temporary hospitals built in New York City area convention centers and colleges, as well as a floating Navy hospital, remain necessary to relieve overwhelmed hospitals, Cuomo said last week.

Further, hospitals statewide have kept working on plans to increase bed capacity by 50% due to COVID-19.

“We have beds in lobbies, in conference rooms, in hallways. We did what we have to do to be ready,” Cuomo said Thursday, calling the effort one of many reasons the state needs to improve its disaster preparedness.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, the statewide hospital bed count had risen from about 53,000 to 90,000, including the temporary facilities.

That’s about 4.6 beds per 1,000 New Yorkers, far more than the highest totals in recent decades, according to state records and the Kaiser Family Foundation research.

When the Berger Commission began its bed-cutting mission in 2006, for instance, there were about 3.3 hospital beds per 1,000 New Yorkers, compared to the national figure of 2.8 beds per 1,000 people.

By 2018, New York’s ratio had dropped to about 2.7 beds per 1,000 New Yorkers.

Initially, the bed reductions in New York, and many other states, tracked advances in medical technology and health care in general, experts and hospital leaders said.

In other words, more surgeries and treatments could be delivered outside hospitals, so fewer beds were needed.

“A fundamental driver of the crisis in New York’s health care delivery system is excess capacity,” the Berger Commission report stated. “Simply stated, New York State is over-bedded and many beds lie empty.”

Yet over the years, the economic and political factors in health care began drastically reshaping hospitals.

A series of state and federal laws, including the Affordable Care Act in 2010, incentivized consolidation, fueling hospital takeovers and mergers that centralized wealth and power among large health systems.

As a result, many smaller safety-net hospitals serving low-income patients on Medicaid closed or cut services and beds. The fallout has hit everywhere from rural communities across upstate to downstate cities.

Gottfried said New York downsized its hospital capacity too much, in part due to economic reasons.

“If this were a hurricane, we would call it a hundred-year storm,” Gottfried said, citing the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 as the most comparable infectious disease event in recent history.

“It’s hard to plan for a hundred-year storm even though you know it’s going to come, particularly in health care where we don’t know what the next storm might be,” he added.