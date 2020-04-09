BELMONT — For public schools, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested the mettle of administrators, the fortitude of faculty and staff and the creativity of communities in facing a challenge unlike any they have encountered before.

Genesee Valley Central School, like schools across the state and nation, revamped operations and instruction in the wake of the coronavirus. In a quickly evolving situation, this rural school of approximately 600 students crafted a plan to remotely engage students, families, faculty and staff in order to keep the educational process going and to ensure that the essential needs of families were met.

For educators who’ve spent their entire careers teaching face-to-face, the challenge of adjusting methodologies and practices to distance learning was daunting. Genesee Valley’s teachers didn’t have weeks or months to get up to speed — they had mere days.

Dr. Brian Schmitt, Superintendent of Genesee Valley, encouraged teachers to focus on the relationships and primary needs of families.

“We immediately developed a meal, technology and school supply delivery plan and tested the myriad of ways we communicate with families,” Schmitt said. “Our main focus is always to support the students, families, staff and community.”

Kellie Schmidt, now in her 18th year teaching at Genesee Valley, was faced with retooling her second-grade class for virtual instruction—and fast. The solution: Facebook.

“Facebook allows me to post lesson plans and worksheets, links to educational sites and videos,” Schmidt said. “It’s the closest thing we have now to a classroom.”

Schmidt’s second-grade private Facebook group has 52 members and sees an average of 25 posts per day. The group includes videos of Schmidt reading students a bedtime story, pictures of proud students holding up their completed work for all to see, and parents sharing resources and words of encouragement with each other.

Social Studies teacher Donna Slawson had little trouble adapting to an online learning environment.

“My students have been using our online learning platform (Microsoft Teams) all year, so we made the transition to remote learning quite well,” Slawson said.

She’s up early each morning posting assignments by 7 a.m. and spends her school days chatting online with students, answering questions and clarifying expectations.

“My students enjoy setting their own schedule, working at their own pace, and having the ability to reach me at their convenience,” Slawson said. “These students are learning such great lessons about time management and have such an intrinsic motivation to learn.”

Reliable access to technology and the internet is paramount in online learning. In a region where close to 20% of residents do not have access to high-speed internet, Genesee Valley ensured that all had equal access to learning resources by meeting students’ most basic technological needs. The school loaned out 180 iPads to students who needed access to a device for instruction. In addition, Genesee Valley worked with local libraries, village offices and other community organizations to provide access to free Wi-Fi for families without internet service.

Some teachers navigated the path from in-person to virtual instruction quite adeptly, while others faced a steep learning curve. Lindsay Simpson, Genesee Valley’s technology integration specialist, su pports faculty and students in all grade levels by coordinating online platforms, hosting training sessions, troubleshooting problems, brainstorming solutions and creating resources to coach students and teachers in online etiquette and expectations.

“There was a huge learning curve for many teachers to learn the online platforms,” Simpson said.

She and designated technology liaisons at Genesee Valley held an all-day training session for teachers on the Friday before the shutdown, and by the following Monday, many had already begun setting up and implementing their virtual learning environments.

“Not only did our staff immediately start working hard to learn — they haven’t stopped yet,” Simpson said.

Meanwhile, in a high-needs district such as Genesee Valley, food scarcity is a real and daily concern, with 53% of students qualifying for the free or reduced lunch program through the state.

The cafeteria staff, led by food service manager Kelli Zenoski, devised a plan for providing daily meals for every student qualifying for free and reduced lunch.

“The response from our students and parents has been beyond amazing,” Zenoski said. “The smiles and even tears when meals are dropped off makes our efforts so worthwhile. We are humbled by the response so far. It is so rewarding to know that we have helped out our school and community.”

(Jeff Babbitt is communications coordinator with Genesee Valley Central School District.)