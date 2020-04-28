OLEAN — At a time when many community events are postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HomeCare & Hospice 24th Annual Walk & Run is still on in May.

Ink Young, director of organizational advancement at HomeCare & Hospice, said the agency had added the virtual walk to the actual walk last year. This was done to provide access to the event for people who were unable to physically attend the 2019 fundraiser.

“The walk takes place in Olean and we serve four different counties … so we added the virtual walk option last year and it was very well-received,” Young said. “So this year, it was an easy transition for us to go into an all-virtual event. We are excited to continue to build on to that experience.”

To participate in the virtual walk, set for May 25-31, participants will choose a time and day that works best for them to complete the 3.1-mile trek at their chosen location. They are encouraged to share their experience through video or photos on social media.

The annual virtual Hospice walk will include an online raffle for various prizes that will kick off online raffle ticket sales starting on April 29.

Young said instructions, medals and certificates will be sent to participants prior to the event.

At 10 a.m. May 29, a memorial service that includes the HomeCare & Hospice spiritual care and social work staff, as well as guest speakers, will be live streamed online.

“HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is looking forward to giving our communities a way to support hospice, but also engage in a healthy and meaningful activity, especially at this time,” Young continued. “We felt that the event in its 24th year had become such an important way for families to remember their loved ones that we absolutely wanted to continue this tradition.”

She said the all-virtual event will not only allow more people to complete the walk in memory and honor of their loved one, but also attend the memorial service that is part of the Hospice walk and will be streamed online.

Young said fundraising activities to benefit Hospice will continue as a part of the event and participants may also ask their family and friends to support them actually walking, running or even biking the 5K event.

A couple who plans to participate in the virtual event are Mike Kelley and Mary Freeman of Olean.

“My husband and I did the virtual (Hospice Walk & Run) in 2019, the first year that this virtual option was offered,” Freeman said. “We were out of town on the day of the event to attend a family celebration, so on the morning of the Hospice Run, we went to the county park in Verona, N.J. and (also) ran a 5K in support of Hospice.

“It was fun because we had no particular schedule on which to do the run, and flexibility is nice when traveling and it still allowed us to be part of this meaningful event benefiting Hospice.”

Freeman added, “As a bonus, I got to hear all about my husband’s childhood memories of the park. We are already signed up for this year’s event and can’t wait to be part of it again.”

For more information on the event, contact HomeCare & Hospice at 372-2106 or Ellen Brokaw at ebrokaw@homecare-hospice.org. Registration is open and can be completed at http://www.homecare-hospice.org/hospice-walk/.