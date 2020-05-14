OLEAN — It was the question many local business owners have been asking: Why can’t Cattaraugus County reopen before Erie County, where coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise?

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, charged with overseeing the reopening of Western New York, told members of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday the five-county region will reopen when it meets the seven metrics set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking via Zoom from her Buffalo office, the lieutenant governor answered questions dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and anticipated reopening sent in by GOACC members.

The two metrics Western New York is currently unable to meet are a 14-day decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and a similar decline in hospital deaths. Right now, Erie County's new hospital admissions are on the upswing.

Responding to the question of why businesses in Cattaraugus County can't reopen soon because it is largely rural, in comparison to Erie County, where COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are going up, Hochul made it clear that the counties must meet the health risk metrics as a region — not five separate counties.

The Western New York region is based on the state’s 10 economic development regions. Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties meet the state's metrics for beginning reopening, but Erie and Niagara counties infection numbers keep the region closed.

Sixty-five new cases were reported in Erie County on Thursday, with 4,671 reported to date. Officials report 386 have died in the county, an increase of seven in the most recent report.

Hochul said the Chamber could help promote a new website which will have very specific guidelines for what business owners will have to do to reopen safely. The site is forward.ny.gov.

The website provides a roadmap for certification for businesses that they have met state guidelines for safety for employees and customers. The website will also include the metrics each region site needs to meet.

The first businesses to reopen under the state’s plan are construction and manufacturing that meet the safety requirements for employees this will include providing masks to employees and maintaining social distancing.

Hochul said she wants to prevent an outbreak in the rural Western New York counties, such as the infection of 150 agricultural workers at a Madison County greenhouse earlier this month. The outbreak in the Central New York county threatens to exceed the capacity of the small county’s two hospitals, she said.

Nevertheless, Cuomo was in New York Thursday to announce the Central New York region can start the first phase of reopening.

Questioned about antibodies, Hochul said initial testing shows about 6% of Western New York residents have developed antibodies indicating they have had COVID-19. The statewide average is 14%, but that is heavily weighted by New York City, which has recorded more than 20,000 of the state’s deaths.

Western New York has one of the higher antibody rates outside New York City.

The question is, said Hochul, are those antibodies an indication the person won’t get the coronavirus again? That is not known, she said.

Another question, read by Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, asked why stores like Big Lots were able to sell nonessential merchandise when smaller area stores with the same items remain closed. Hochul said larger stores that sell essential items besides groceries and prescription drugs were allowed to remain open in that it wouldn't have made sense for them to close off sectors of their stores.

The first phase of reopening retail stores will involve curb service, she added.

Asked who is required to wear masks, Hochul said specific guidelines are on the forward.ny.gov website. She added that her own observations are that not everyone is practicing social distancing as they should.

She recommends that employees and customers in stores wear masks, although she stopped short of saying it would be required. Much depends on what makes both employees and customers feel safe, she said.

“You are sending a message that you are doing everything you can” to prevent this from spreading, Hocul said.

What about hair salons? While they won’t reopen in the first phase, Hochul said when they do reopen, both operators and customers will have to wear masks and take other steps to protect customers and employees.

“Businesses do have a right to require customers to wear masks,” she said, recalling a recent sign at a Gowanda bakery that stated: “No mask, no service.”

“Local governments will be responsible for enforcement,” Hochul said. “No business wants to get in trouble” by doing something that leads to the spread of the coronavirus.

When can we all get back to normal, another person asked.

“If you can tell me when that virus will disappear and we have a vaccine...” Hochul replied.

“If we adhere to protocols, we will be ready when it comes back in the fall,” she said of the coronavirus.

What about Allegany State Park? When will it reopen for camping?

Hochul said the governor would have guidance on the issue of reopening state parks for camping by the end of the month.

Parks and other state lands are still open for hiking, Hochul said. Hikers should still strive to maintain a social distance and wear a mask when around others.

“We hope to get good news on (camping),” she said.

Counties including Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie have recently permitted seasonal camping by self-contained recreational vehicles. Congregate areas of the campsites and restrooms remain closed. Cattaraugus County will open its Onoville Marina Park for RV camping May 22.

Regarding religious services, Hochul reminded the nearly 50 viewers on the Zoom video conference that the Westchester County hotspot started with someone attending a religious service in a New Rochelle synagogue.

Hochul said she understands residents desires to be with their parish or congregation, but they should continue to utilize virtual services for the time being to reduce risk of infection.

Hochul said it still seems too risky for many volunteers — many who are age 60 or older — to go back to delivering Meals on Wheels and other activities for non-profit groups.

“It’s been a rough two months, but your life is precious to us. Make sure you wear your masks.”

Above all, Hochul said, be prepared for the virus to spread more when the economy begins to reopen. If it looks like parts of the region are spiking with COVID-19 cases, it would have to pause again and go into shutdown.

“We’re going to get through this,” Hochul said confidently. It will take a big dose of personal responsibility.

The Chamber and its members, she said, will play an important part in getting information out to businesses interested in what they can do to prepare to reopen.